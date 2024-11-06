Bills were gifted a high-upside reunion thanks to Cowboys malpractice
By Lior Lampert
Less than three months after trading for Jordan Phillips, the Dallas Cowboys elected to release him. However, the veteran defensive tackle landed on his feet rather quickly, if his recent Instagram activity is any indication.
Phillips posted a photo of him from one of his two previous stints with the Buffalo Bills, captioned "Run it back." So, the interior defensive lineman ostensibly broke the news himself that he's headed back to the Nickel City.
Despite getting placed on injured reserve with a wrist issue and falling out of favor in Dallas, Phillips is a solid addition for the Bills. Buffalo has had one of the more leaky run defenses in the NFL, ranking 26th in yards per carry (4.8). At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, the 10th-year pro gives them an otherworldly large human along the front seven to clog up rushing lanes. Moreover, his 9.5-sack campaign in 2019 demonstrated he can generate pressure.
The Bills were gifted a high-upside reunion, thanks to the Cowboys foolishly releasing DT Jordan Phillips
After two rough outings, the Cowboys chose to cut their losses and part ways with Phillips. He produced one tackle and one quarterback hit in his brief stint with Dallas, though he figures to be a more prominent fixture for Buffalo. As someone who played for the Bills from 2018-19 and 2022-23, his familiarity with the defensive scheme should allow him to slot in seamlessly.
Amid a season rapidly spiraling out of control, the Cowboys continue to show why they're in the position they currently find themselves in. The front office's ineptitude to exhaust draft capital (albeit a sixth-round pick) for someone they swiftly moved on from for nothing highlights Dallas' current state.
Meanwhile, the Bills are glad to take advantage of the Cowboys' roster mismanagement, acquiring a potentially impactful defender from the open market. Phillips might not be a marquee name, but his pedigree as a former second-round selection and decade-long experience make him a worthwhile signing for Buffalo.
Buffalo is 7-2 with a four-game advantage over the second-place New York Jets in the AFC East standings entering Week 10. Phillips will join a Bills team with Super Bowl aspirations after a short time on a shipwrecked Dallas squad. Essentially, this is a win-win situation for everyone -- but the Cowboys.