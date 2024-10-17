Bills GM all but promises that Amari Cooper won’t be last trade deadline splash
The defending AFC East champions are off to an interesting start in 2024. Sean McDermott’s club owns a 4-2 record and is the only team in the division above the .500 mark. The Buffalo Bills are already 2-0 vs. their AFC East rivals, with road wins over the Dolphins and Jets. The team hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Then again, those two losses this season were against a pair of division leaders. The Bills were blown out on a Sunday night at Baltimore, 35-10. A week later, McDermott’s team was down 20-3 at Houston, rallied to tie the score, then lost at the gun. The goal for this franchise is to win a Super Bowl, not just a fifth straight AFC East title.
Acquiring Amari Cooper could be first of more moves by Bills
Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen is off to a solid start with 10 touchdown passes (6 to wide receivers) without an interception. His aerial scores have gone to seven different players. He’s run for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Allen’s two lost fumbles are the lone turnovers by the team this season.
There could be an eighth different player on that TD list very soon. On Tuesday, the Bills orchestrated a deal with Cleveland for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. He’s totaled 24 catches for 250 yards and two scores this season with the Browns. This week, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hinted at the fact that his team may not be done picking up more talent.
That deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Beane could be looking for some defensive help over the next few weeks. McDermott’s defense ranks 21st in the league in total yards allowed per game (350.8), and are allowing a disappointing 140.2 yards per game in the ground.
In their last three games, the Bills have surrendered 415.0 total yards per game. Buffalo has allowed just 12 offensive touchdowns, but eight have come in those last three contests. The Bills have totaled just five sacks and four takeaways in their last three games.
The team still has its share of big tests ahead. In Week 11, there’s a home date with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Who knows what the Bills will look like on November 17?