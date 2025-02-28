Bills have ideal free agency opportunity to take out Chiefs offense at the knees

Marquise Brown only managed to play in two regular season games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season but he's still going to draw a lot of interest in NFL free agency. The Buffalo Bills are one team that should swoop in and try to steal him away from their AFC rivals.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN points out that the Bills offense needs to add a receiver who can "stretch the field next season." He believes signing Brown would open up the field for Buffalo's passing game. Keon Coleman gives the team a great intermediate threat to keep the chains moving but he does not possess the foot speed to trouble opposing secondaries over the top.

Bills projected by ESPN to sign WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

The Chiefs might have interest in retaining Brown, but their recent decision to place the franchise tag on offensive guard Trey Smith means they will be forced to cut payroll elsewhere on the roster. That gives the Bills a chance to swoop in and steal him away from their conference rivals with a relatively modest contract offer.

Brown and his representatives might even prefer an incentive-laden, one-year deal that would permit the veteran wideout to get healthy and cash in with a bigger deal in free agency next offseason. The Bills' front office should be open to giving Brown that type of contract. Preserving future payroll flexibility is a key for a Buffalo team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations next year.

The other path open for the Bills is to search for a big play wide receiver via the 2025 NFL Draft. The problem with that strategy is that this year's class of wideouts isn't chocked full with star talent or depth. Tre Harris could be a target for Buffalo if they want to spend a second or third-round pick on a wideout capable of developing into an above-average starter in time.

Opting to find a big play receiver in free agency is the safer play. The Bills should be at the front of the line for Brown when free agency begins. That might be bad news for the Chiefs' hopes of bringing the dynamic pass-catcher back for another season.