Uh oh!: Bills have a reason to worry about Josh Allen heading into the Ravens matchup
By John Buhler
It is not by much, but it is something. Despite the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills being the home team in their AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. the No. 3-seeded Baltimore Ravens, they are the home dogs. Yes, ever since the betting line first opened up, it went from a slight Buffalo leaning to being a slight Baltimore one. Heading into the final game of the weekend, Baltimore is a slight one-point favorite.
This may not look like much, but so far in his illustrious NFL career, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 0-3 as an underdog straight up and 0-3 against the spread. He lost to the Houston Texans back in 2019, to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, and then again to the Chiefs in an overtime thriller in 2021. Buffalo has also lost playoff games as the favorite with Allen under center.
Of the three games in question, I think we can chalk this up to Allen being a young player way back in 2019. As far as the two defeats to the Chiefs, pretty much everybody loses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs outside of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that one time. Then again, if Allen loses to Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, when does it stop being a coincidence?
The winner of this game between Baltimore and Buffalo has the best chance to upset Kansas City.
Josh Allen's playoff struggles as an underdog could be on display again
There is a first time for everything. The Bills and Ravens look to be evenly matched heading into this playoff game. They are led by the two NFL MVP favorites in Allen and the two-time winner in Jackson. Whoever comes out on top in this game may have enough momentum to knock off a Chiefs team that has been more lucky than good this year. Then again, sometimes you just create your own luck.
And that is precisely what needs to happen for Allen on Sunday. He is a franchise quarterback in his prime, but he is starting to get the label of not being able to perform like he should in the postseason. To be fair, Jackson carries the same label, if not even more so. Both first-round quarterbacks came into the league together in 2018, but neither have ever one the AFC before. Could that be changing?
Well, it starts with playing a full four quarters on Sunday and hoping for the best vs. Kansas City at Arrowhead next week. Right now, I may end up picking the winner of Baltimore at Buffalo as the team to get to New Orleans out of the AFC. Kansas City has not impressed me very much this season. However, the Chiefs' innate ability to win games ugly is a high-quality trait most teams do not have.
Ugly or not, Allen must find a way to win this game on Sunday night to avoid becoming Dan Marino.