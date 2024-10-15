Bills, Josh Allen will be without pivotal starter in Week 6 vs. rival Jets
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back into the win column after losing their last two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, two top contenders in the AFC. Now, they enter Monday night looking to earn a win over the rival New York Jets, who have a new head coach leading the way after firing Robert Saleh.
For the Bills offense, however, they will be without one huge starter.
According to multiple reports, the Bills have listed starting running back James Cook as inactive for Monday night's game due to a toe injury. As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo notes, Cook was listed as questionable after practicing for the team on Saturday and was hoping to play. However, head coach Sean McDermott opted against it.
Bills starting running back James Cook ruled out for Week 6 game vs. Jets
As ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter noted, Cook has never missed a game throughout his three-year career. Now, Cook will miss his first career game.
On the year, Cook ran for 309 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries, while catching 11-of-13 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown through five games.
With Cook out, the Bills will rely on Ray Davis and Ty Johnson for the majority of the carries. However, the team also activated Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad and will make his NFL debut.
Davis received the second-most carries behind Cook with 26, but picked up just 75 yards while scoring a touchdown. Johnson, meanwhile ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, while catching four-of-six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The Bills will look to spoil Jeff Ulbrich's debut as Jets interim head coach. Will the Bills be able to put up enough points to put the game out of reach of the Jets' struggling offense? We'll see how their running back corps can fill in with Cook sidelined.