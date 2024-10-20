Bills rookie had to guide Amari Cooper to scoring first TD in Buffalo
By Quinn Everts
Usually, veterans help out rookies and tell them where to go or which route to run, but those roles reversed in the Buffalo Bills win against Tennessee on Sunday.
In his first game as a Bill, veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper looked to rookie Keon Coleman when quarterback Josh Allen changed the play at the line of scrimmage and Coleman told Cooper (who didn't appear to know the new call less than a week into his Buffalo tenure), basically, run straight. Cooper listened, and the play resulted in the first catch and first touchdown of Amari Cooper's career in Buffalo.
When the quarterback and wide receiver are both this good, who needs routes?
Cooper is going to fit in nicely in Buffalo, where he provides Josh Allen with a consistent, big target who can space the field and thrives in the intermediate range of the field. From a statistical standpoint, Cooper went from some of the league's worst quarterback play in Cleveland to perhaps the best quarterback play in the league with Buffalo.
Amari Cooper looked comfortable in first game with Buffalo Bills
There was no rust or chemistry issues for Amari Cooper in his Bills debut, catching four passes for 66 yards and that touchdown. After being traded from Cleveland earlier in the week, the five-time Pro Bowler looked right at home in front of Bills Mafia, then gave props to the passion of the Bills fans in his postgame interview.
Coleman, the rookie who helped Cooper out on that route, had a stellar day himself, catching four passes for 125 yards, including a 57-yarder from Josh Allen.
There are plenty of targets to go around in Buffalo, and when teammates are helping each other out like this, everyone's happy. Buffalo improved to 5-2 with a comfortable win over Tennessee, comfortably perched atop the AFC East, and now heads out West to face Seattle in Week 8.