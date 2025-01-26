Bills Mafia is coming into Arrowhead Stadium scorching hot and ready to make some noise
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills have been haunted by a particular four-game losing streak in the postseason, and they’re hoping to avoid the pain of starting another.
The Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and the significance of the game cannot be understated. On both sides, the conference championship is about streaks and legacy.
The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, and the Bills are attempting to make their first title appearance since losing four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s.
Kansas City will have home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium, which has a reputation for being one of the most difficult stadiums to play in for visiting teams. While most of the seats will undoubtedly be filled by Chiefs fans, there could be an unusually high number of visiting fans for the AFC Championship Game.
Bills fans are flocking to Arrowhead Stadium for AFC Championship Game
The Athletic’s Zac Keefer noted in a social media post on Saturday that about 90 percent of his flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Kansas City was comprised of Bills fans.
“Things got rowdy enough during the boarding process that the attendant had to warn everyone to calm down,” Keefer added. “Tomorrow’s gonna be fun.”
Buffalo’s fans will be drowned out by Chiefs fans, but the game could prove to be a special memory. Due to the price of Super Bowl tickets, the conference championship is the last chance for many Bills fans to witness what could turn out to be the franchise’s first Super Bowl-winning team.
While Buffalo could punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with a victory, a loss would mark their fourth consecutive playoff loss against the Chiefs.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has enjoyed great success against Kansas City in the regular season, but he has lost all three of his playoff games against the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion. While it may not be as devastating as Buffalo’s four consecutive Super Bowl losses, a fourth consecutive playoff loss to the Chiefs would linger over Allen’s legacy.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to exact revenge. Kansas City’s starters suffered their only loss of the season against Buffalo at Highmark Stadium in Week 11. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has lost four of his five regular-season matchups against the Bills, which is significantly worse than his career winning percentage of .800.