Bills vow to make things right for young cancer survivor who had first NFL game ruined
The Buffalo Bills may have got the win on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 but they also earned a win off the field.
The Bills organization has reached out to the family of an eight-year-old 49ers fan whose first NFL game experience was ruined by a rude Bills fan.
The young girl, Mia DeCamilla, accompanied by her parents, carried a sign sharing that she was celebrating being cancer-free when a Bills fan pushed her down the stairs. Thankfully, DeCamilla wasn't seriously injured, but it did force her to leave the game early.
DeCamilla's father, Mike, took to Facebook after the game to share their soured experience. He wrote:
"Sadly, we left earlier than planned. Yes, the Niners are losing, but unfortunately we had to deal with the police because a drunk Bills fan decides it was cool to pass my husband and I and pushed our 8 year old daughter 🎗️Warrior Mia DeCamilla (down the stairs, in section 312!) If you are this type of Bills Mafia fan please unfollow our family now.!!!!! Also, I hope the a**hole who thought it was cool to push a kid that stood in the cold with her cancer free sign was so worth your win!"- Mike DeCamilla
The Bills take care of their fans
According to Bills fan Kate Glaser, the Bills have "reached out to provide Mia a better stadium experience with a future visit." Additionally, NFL fans, along with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, have come together to show their support for the young cancer survivor by donating to DeCamilla's GoFundMe campaign. The campaign, which is intended to help with medical expenses, has raised over $38,000 as of Dec. 6.
It's heartwarming to see kind souls from fans of various NFL teams come together for the sake of the young girl.