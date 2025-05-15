Where you land matters, and seventh-round rookie Kaden Prather may have found just that by going to the Buffalo Bills. The former wide receiver of the Maryland Terrapins and the West Virginia Mountaineers before that has really turned heads at rookie minicamp. He is one of the 13 rookies Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network listed off by name. This is fantastic news for Josh Allen's team.

The single-most important thing the Bills can do this season is give Allen every edge humanly possible to finally get this team back to the Super Bowl. Buffalo infamously won the AFC four years in a row in the very early 1990s, but have no Lombardi Trophy to show for it. Allen has been the best thing to happen to this franchise since Jim Kelly, but he has never had a wide receiver for very long.

Prather may not end up being the Bills' No. 1 option, or anyone's No. 1 option for that matter, but he where he played his college football at tells me a lot about what he could be at the next level. He played former Air Raid wide receiver and Mike Leach disciple in Neal Brown at West Virginia. Prather finished his college football career playing for the brilliant offensive mind Mike Locksley at Maryland.

Neither team being really anything to write home about should suggest Prather will play with an edge.

Being able to mine gems in the latter part of an NFL Draft is how teams like Buffalo sustain excellence.

Josh Allen could have a new weapon in rookie receiver Kaden Prather

There are few flaws when it comes to Buffalo's overall construction. One would argue they can be better with the pass rush on defense, but being more explosive at receiver probably takes the cake. I would argue that head coach Sean McDermott needs to level up in crunch time, but that is neither here nor there. All I know is the Bills cannot afford to waste any more of Allen's prime as a superstar.

Truth be told, there may be a Kansas City mental block this team cannot get past, but all it takes is one time. Kirby Smart did beat his former employer Alabama once to win his alma mater of Georgia its first national championship in 41 years. Georgia had long been the Bills of college football. Now the Dawgs are viewed as the Chiefs. Every little positive step forward could do wonders for the Bills.

What I like about hearing that Prather has performed well up to this point in Bills rookie minicamp is he probably stands a very good chance at making this year's team out of fall camp now. Being able to shine at this stage of the offseason with a new team, a new playbook and a new arm or two throwing you the football cannot be easy. It may have other's heads spinning, but not Prather's at this time.

Half of the league is undrafted anyway, so why not Prather possibly having staying power in the NFL?