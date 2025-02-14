This Bills-Browns trade would give Buffalo everything they need to overcome Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills are set to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025 without making any major roster changes in the offseason. There is still a unique opportunity for GM Brandon Beane and his staff to make a bold move to take control of the AFC away from the Chiefs.
That bold move should be Buffalo moving to add a dominant pass rusher to play opposite Greg Rousseau at the other defensive end spot. A.J. Epenesa struggled mightily in 2024 with a PFF grade of 54.6 on 213 snaps for the Bills' defense.
Myles Garrett's decision to push the Browns for a trade instantly makes him the top-rated edge rusher on Super Bowl contenders' shopping lists. The Bills should be at the front of the line to add Garrett if Cleveland reverses course and decides to make him available via a trade.
The question the Bills' front office needs to answer is just how much they're willing to give up to acquire a 29-year-old defensive end. Garrett is squarely in his prime at the moment but age-related regression is just around the corner for the prodigious sack artists.
This Bills-Browns trade would give Buffalo Myles Garrett to help overtake Chiefs
The Browns should demand an immediate first-round pick in exchange for one of the NFL's most disruptive defenders. In a perfect world, Cleveland would like to receive a premium pick high enough in Round 1 to draft Garrett's potential replacement. The Bills don't have that sort of premium pick to offer. They would send the No. 30 overall pick in Round 1 in this potential deal.
That won't be enough to beat out the competition for Garrett. The Browns know this deal will be unpopular and need more draft capital if they're going to come anywhere close to winning the press conference. They will ask Buffalo for their 2026 first-rounder but Buffalo should draw the line at parting with their second-round selection in next year's draft.
This is the very definition of a win-now deal for a Bills team that is ready to finally win a Super Bowl with Josh Allen at their quarterback. They know they need to knock off the Chiefs if they're going to win it all next year. As it happens, Kansas City's biggest potential weakness heading into next year is their ability to build an offensive line capable of keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright.
Their inability to do that against the Eagles made their offense look inept. The Bills would do well to follow Philadelphia's footprint. Adding Garrett for two draft picks would help Buffalo win now without completely sacrificing their future.