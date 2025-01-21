Bills news: Allen makes more history, Buffalo sets record, wild Bills/Chiefs stat ahead of AFC title game
By Luke Norris
Four years ago, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills bested Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round to set up a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
And that's exactly how things played out once again this past weekend.
After watching the Chiefs take a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday to earn a seventh straight trip to the AFC title game on Saturday, the Bills went out on Sunday as home underdogs and collected a hard-fought 27-25 victory over the Ravens, thus ending their three-game losing streak in the Divisional Round.
Now, though, in order to advance to their first Super Bowl since famously losing four straight in the early 1990s, the Bills must do something they haven't done in 32 years: win a playoff game on the road.
The last time Buffalo did so was in the AFC Championship game following the 1992 season when they knocked off the rival Miami Dolphins by a score of 29-10 to advance to Super Bowl XXVII, where they were thumped by the Dallas Cowboys, 52-17.
Since then, the Bills have taken seven straight non-Super Bowl postseason defeats away from Orchard Park. The last two losses in that stretch, of course, have come at the hands of the Chiefs, the first coming in the AFC title game four years ago and the second occurring a year later in the infamous "13 Seconds" game in the Divisional Round.
We'll dive back into the Buffalo vs. Kansas City matchup in just a moment, but let's first take a quick look back at the Bills' victory over the Ravens, a game in which both Allen and the team as a whole made a little history.
Josh Allen made yet more history in the Bills' win over the Ravens
Allen didn't have a particularly big day against the Ravens but did what he needed to do to get the job done, completing 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards and adding 20 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Now with 3,122 passing yards in his playoff career, he's the third-youngest to reach the 3,000-yard mark (28 years, 243 days), trailing only Mahomes (26 years, 128 days) and Brett Favre (28 years, 107 days).
With his two rushing TDs, Allen now has seven such scores in his 12 postseason outings, tying him for the second-most in NFL playoff history by a quarterback with Tom Brady, who appeared in a record 48 postseason games. Allen only needs one more to tie the all-time leader, Steve Young, who notched eight in his 22 playoff games with the San Francisco 49ers.
It's interesting to note that Jalen Hurts, who has his Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, is tied for third in this category with six postseason rushing scores.
Furthermore, Allen can also now say he's played the cleanest football of any quarterback in more than a half-century. This season, including Buffalo's two postseason games, only 4.2% of his plays have resulted in a sack, interception, or a fumble. That's the lowest of any signal-caller (minimum 500 plays) in a single campaign since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Buffalo as a whole also made team and league history in the win over Baltimore
With their 10th win of the year at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, this 2024 team matched the 1990 Bills for the most home victories in a single season.
And in that victory, Buffalo committed zero turnovers for the 12th time this season, the most in a single campaign in league history.
This was also the fourth consecutive playoff game in which the Bills didn't give the ball away, which is also an NFL record.
The Bills and Chiefs have been as even as can be in their last 10 meetings
As the week rolls along, football fans will be swarmed with all sorts of stats involving the Bills and Chiefs. But none may be as wild as this one.
In their last 10 head-to-head meetings dating back to 2015, taking both the regular season and postseason into account, each team has won five games in the series with both teams scoring exactly 251 points. It doesn't get much more even than that, folks.