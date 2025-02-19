Bills news: Allen praise from legendary QB, mock draft predicts new WR, o-lineman retires
By Luke Norris
For as great as Josh Allen has been since the Buffalo Bills made him the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to take the franchise to its first Super Bowl since the 1993 season. But he's certainly come close.
In the last five years alone, the newly crowned NFL MVP has led the Bills to five consecutive AFC East titles, with Buffalo winning at least one playoff game each season.
But in four of those five campaigns, of course, Allen saw his season come to an end at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Bills taking two losses to their rivals in the Divisional Round (2021, 2023) and another two in the AFC Championship Game (2020, 2024).
Buffalo had a shot at yet another AFC title game battle with the Chiefs during the 2022 campaign but was soundly beaten in the Divisional Round by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Despite these disappointing defeats over the years, however, Allen certainly can't be blamed, as he's been incredible in the postseason from an overall standpoint.
In his 13 playoff games, the six-year veteran has completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,359 yards with 25 touchdown passes against just four interceptions, thus earning a 101.7 passer rating. He's also added another 668 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Whether GM Brandon Beane can put more pieces around Allen to finally get the Bills to the Super Bowl remains to be seen, but there's at least one AFC East legend who believes it can happen.
And it's someone who undoubtedly understands what it's like to consistently come up short, which is where we'll kick things off as we look at some news and notes surrounding the Bills.
Dan Marino believes Josh Allen and the Bills can "get over the hump"
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino knows all about disappointment.
After leading the Miami Dolphins to the Super Bowl in just his second season in 1984, ultimately taking a loss to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers, the nine-time Pro Bowler was never able to get the Dolphins back.
Oddly enough, it was the Bills who often stood in his way, as Buffalo knocked Miami out of the postseason three times in six seasons from 1990 to 1995.
In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Marino was asked his thoughts on Allen and whether he'll ever get Buffalo in a position to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. And the six-time All-Pro believes he can.
"Josh Allen is extremely disappointed," Marino said. "He'll think about losing that playoff game all offseason...but also he's a tough dude. He's mentally tough...I think he'll get over the hump."
Latest NFL.com mock draft has the Bills taking a dynamic WR in the first round
While the Bills have a solid enough roster in place, there's no denying that this team needs a few more pieces on both sides of the ball to reach the next level. And that includes getting Allen another weapon at wide receiver.
While Khalil Shakir had a breakout season and Keon Coleman seemingly having the tools and talent to be a genuine threat on the outside, Buffalo likely won't be bringing Amari Cooper back and could potentially lose Mack Hollins as well.
Given the Bills' salary cap issues, adding a top-notch wideout in free agency seems improbable, meaning Beane will likely go looking for help in April's draft.
As such, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Bills going that route in his latest mock draft, predicting they'll select Texas standout Matthew Golden with the 30th overall selection in the first round.
"The Bills have needs on defense, but this is strictly a value play, Jeremiah said. "Golden would be a perfect fit with Josh Allen."
After spending his first two collegiate campaigns at the University of Houston, Golden joined the Longhorns ahead of the 2024 season and caught 58 passes for 987 yards and an SEC-best nine touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder was long projected as a Day 2 pick but upped his stock considerably in Texas' win over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, catching seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 victory.
Buffalo offensive tackle Tommy Doyle has officially retired due to medical reasons
A fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2021 out of Miami (OH), offensive tackle Tommy Doyle could sadly never get healthy enough to make an impact on the Buffalo offensive line.
After appearing in 11 games as a rookie, the two-time First-Team All-MAC selection suffered a torn ACL in his lone appearance in 2022 and suffered yet another knee injury during training camp in 2023, at which point he was also diagnosed with nerve damage.
Doyle spent the entire 2024 campaign on the PUP list and has now officially medically retired from the NFL.
"Football is something that I've loved and put my life into," Doyle said in his retirement announcement. "And I put a lot of time, effort, and energy to try to get back on the field. But ultimately, that's really not the plan God has for me, and I know that to be true. I feel that this is the time to announce it and move on."
While Doyle is undoubtedly disappointed, it's not as if the 26-year-old doesn't have a lasting memory of his professional career, as he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Allen in the Bills' 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round of the postseason following the 2021 campaign.