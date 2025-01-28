Bills news: Allen gets support from surprise source, Pro Bowl status, 2025 opponents
By Luke Norris
For football fans as a whole, the AFC Championship Game was everything it was billed to be as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills engaged in yet another instant classic.
But for Bills Mafia, the result was obviously less than ideal.
With a 32-29 victory, Kansas City ended Buffalo's season for the fourth time in five years, thus giving the two-time defending Super Bowl champs the opportunity for an unprecedented three-peat when they take on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on February 9.
The victory didn't come without controversy, as the Chiefs were the beneficiaries of a few questionable calls. The most contentious, of course, came early in the fourth quarter when Josh Allen, with Buffalo holding a one-point lead, seemingly rushed for a first down on 4th & 1 near midfield, only to be ruled short of the line to gain.
Kansas City took possession and quickly marched the ball down the field, going 59 yards in five plays on the ensuing drive, which resulted in a 10-yard touchdown run from Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl MVP then connected with Justin Watson on the two-point conversion to give the Chiefs a 29-22 lead.
The Bills bounced back brilliantly, tying the score at 29-29 just four minutes later, with Allen and Curtis Samuel connecting for a 4-yard touchdown.
After Harrison Butker's 35-yard field goal gave Kansas City a 32-29 advantage, Buffalo still had roughly three and a half minutes to get down the field and at least tie the game but failed to do so, turning the ball over on downs after just six plays.
And once the Chiefs picked up a first down, that was all she wrote.
So, while the Bills might have a legitimate gripe about that momentum-changing call on fourth down, it's not as if they didn't have their chances down the stretch. And their final chance on the offensive side of the ball is where we'll kick things off.
Ryan Leaf calls out ESPN writer over Josh Allen video
On what turned out to be their final offensive play of the game on Sunday night, the Bills were facing 4th & 10 from their own 47-yard line with exactly two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs, of course, brought heavy pressure, forcing Allen into a quick throw down the field, a pass which actually could have and probably should have been caught by Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid. That obviously didn't happen, and Kansas City took over on downs and ran out the clock.
A short time later, ESPN's Ben Solak posted a five-minute video breaking down his thoughts on what Allen should have done on that final play, which he opined was throwing a swing pass to Khalil Shakir, who was to the left of Allen on the snap, and hoping for the best.
And to put it lightly, several former NFL quarterbacks aren't fans of the analysis, a list that includes former Buffalo signal-caller and fan favorite Ryan Fitzpatrick, who acknowledged Solak's passion but remarked how easy it was for him to break the play down in a swivel chair in a heated room.
Fitzpatrick chiming in shouldn't come as a surprise, given his history with Bills Mafia. But would anyone have guessed that legendary NFL draft bust Ryan Leaf would come to Allen's aid here? Because that's precisely what happened. And he wasn't quite as courteous in his post, which has since been deleted.
Before it was, however, our pals at Sports Illustrated posted his remarks:
"This right here is why in full transparency you have to post your address with these. Someone needs to put a boot in his ass. You work at ESPN. Call Alex, call Dan, call Timmy H. Just call someone before you do this and lose whatever credibility you had. I’m serious though, someone go rough this kid up! See if he throws the orbit!"
Leaf later apologized for his actions, saying he wishes his attempts at "gallows humor" was "worded inappropriately."
Allen's Pro Bowl status is up in the air
With Buffalo's season now at an end, many are wondering if Allen will head to Orlando to participate in the Pro Bowl Games.
The now-three-time Pro Bowler addressed the issue during his season-ending press conference on Monday, saying a hand injury he suffered against Kansas City may hinder his ability to participate.
"I got a little banged-up hand right now — a wrist,” said Allen, who was wearing a brace. "So, I got to talk with docs right now and figure it out. But we’ll see.
“It was just right at the goal line. The two-point play before halftime, got crunched up a little bit,” Allen continued. "I was able to finish the game with just some swelling and stuff today."
Bills' 2025 opponents
While the Bills' 2024 campaign just came to a close on Sunday, their opponents for the 2025 regular season have actually been set since the moment Week 18 concluded.
But just in case you missed them then, here's who Buffalo will face next season.
Home
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
The order of these games will be revealed when the NFL releases the official schedule this spring.