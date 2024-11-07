Bills news: Amari Cooper, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins injury updates aren't great news for Josh Allen
By Luke Norris
With a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are in prime position to win the AFC East for the fifth straight season.
Now 7-2, the Bills have a full four-game lead over the second-place New York Jets with eight games remaining and sit in the No. 2 slot in the overall AFC standings. The only team ahead of them, of course, is the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, who Buffalo will welcome to Highmark Stadium a week from Sunday.
But while that high-profile matchup could very well determine the No. 1 seed in the conference come January, it's essential that Buffalo not look past the Indianapolis Colts, especially seeing as how Josh Allen may be without three wide receivers.
Keon Coleman didn't practice with the Bills on Thursday
While the Bills walked away with a win against Miami, they lost rookie wideout Keon Coleman late in the game after taking a brutal hit from former Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer.
Targeted by Allen on a deep pass attempt, Coleman was hit hard as Poyer's helmet crashed into both his hands and facemask, which led to an unnecessary roughness penalty. The initial fear was that Coleman may have suffered a concussion. Thankfully, that turned out not to be the case.
But he did suffer a right wrist injury and was seen wearing a brace after the game. And that injury may keep him from suiting up against Indianapolis. After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Coleman was again a non-participant on Thursday.
It was reported that he was on the field with his teammates for stretches but worked with trainers off to the side afterward. The good news is that he did that work without the brace. Nevertheless, he's still listed as questionable for Sunday.
Amari Cooper practiced on Thursday but didn't catch passes
Also dealing with a wrist injury (left) is Amari Cooper, who was questionable all of last week and was officially ruled out against Miami a short time before kickoff.
Cooper, who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns on October 15, was listed as a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday but hasn't been catching passes, which is obviously a problem.
The five-time Pro Bowler did tell reporters that the injury "is getting better as the days go by," but unlike Coleman, he still has his wrist heavily wrapped, which also isn't a great indicator that he'll be ready to go against the Colts.
It seems the only reason he's been practicing at all is to continue to familiarize himself with the Buffalo offense. He still only has two games in a Bills uniform under his belt, so including him in certain drills, even if he can't catch passes, makes good sense. But things aren't looking great for Sunday at the moment.
Mack Hollins was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday
With Coleman and Cooper questionable, one can only assume that Mack Hollins would be in line to get a few more touches in the Buffalo offense in Week 10, just as he did in Week 9.
With Cooper sidelined, Hollins had his best game of the season against the Dolphins, catching five passes for 30 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown catch on the Bills' opening drive of the second half.
The 31-year-old has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury but has fought through it and has yet to miss any action. However, it appears there may have been some sort of setback. Hollins was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but was downgraded to limited on Thursday. So, that's certainly worth keeping an eye on.
It's also worth mentioning that Curtis Samuel has been limited both days with a pectoral injury. Samuel has been disappointing after signing a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bills this past offseason, catching just 12 passes for 92 yards.
But if Coleman, Cooper, and Hollins all end up sitting out, Allen could definitely use some extra hands out there against the Colts. Khalil Shakir and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox could be set for a ton of touches.