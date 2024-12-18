Bills news: How Buffalo wins No. 1 seed, stunning Super Bowl odds, new look vs. Patriots
By Luke Norris
A week after losing a 44-42 shootout to the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills got themselves into a second straight high-scoring duel with the Detroit Lions, this time walking away with a 48-42 victory.
As such, the Bills are now just the second team in NFL history to both score and allow 40 or more points in consecutive games, joining the 1966 New York Giants. And speaking of history, Josh Allen continues to do things no player has ever done before.
In Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers, the soon-to-be NFL MVP (the race is over) became the first ever to record a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in the same game. Then, against the Rams, he became the first ever with three passing scores and three rushing scores in the same game.
And now, with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns against the Lions, Allen is now the first ever with at least two of each in consecutive games and also the first with three such games in a season.
With the win, the Bills improved to 11-3 for the season but still remain two games back of the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.
But there is still a path for Buffalo to earn home-field advantage throughout the postseason, and that's where we'll kick things off.
How the Bills win the No. 1 seed in the AFC
When looking at how Buffalo can catch Kansas City, the math is quite simple.
As the Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker, they have to win at least two more games than the Chiefs over the final three weeks.
If the Bills win out to finish 14-3, which is very doable as they've got the New England Patriots this Sunday, the New York Jets in Week 17, and then New England again in Week 18, they'll need the Chiefs to lose at least two of their final three.
And that seems doable as well, especially considering that Patrick Mahomes may not be at full strength after suffering a high ankle sprain this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
But even if Mahomes goes, there's no easy game on the table, as the Chiefs get the AFC South-leading Houston Texans this Saturday, the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, and then the Denver Broncos in their regular-season finale on January 5.
The Bills can lose once as long as the Chiefs lose all three, but that then creates a situation where the Steelers, who sit at 10-4, could slide in and steal the top seed if they win out. If all three finish at 13-4, Pittsburgh would win a three-way tiebreaker based on conference record.
It's obviously best for Buffalo to just take care of business against the Pats and Jets and hope for the right kind of help.
Buffalo is now the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl
While the Bills have been among the favorites to win the Super Bowl for the vast majority of the season, they haven't been the favorite, not even after their win over the Chiefs in Week 11.
But with the win over the Lions, that's now changed.
Heading into Week 16, the fine folks over at DraftKings have finally given Buffalo the shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans this February at +425.
The Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are tied with the second-shortest odds at +475, with Kansas City sitting in fourth at +550. The Steelers are getting all sorts of disrespect, as they're in a tie with the Texans for ninth at +3000.
Bills set to debut new uniform combo against the Patriots
On the lighter side of things, the Bills have announced that they'll debut a never-before-seen uniform combo against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
Buffalo will wear red jerseys with white pants, red socks, and the standard white helmet. The red jerseys are nothing new, as they've been part of the color rush scheme for quite some time, but they've never been worn with the team's regular white pants.