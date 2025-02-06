Bills news: Fan favorite retires, final Josh Allen NFL MVP odds, Bills odds to land Kupp or Garrett aren't great
By Luke Norris
It's safe to say that the Buffalo Bills can't be too excited about watching the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to make NFL history this Sunday in New Orleans by becoming the first team ever to win the Super Bowl three years in a row.
After all, for the fourth time in five seasons, the Bills' dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history were dashed by the rival Chiefs, who earned a hard-fought (and controversial) 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.
So, with that in mind, we'll appease to Bills Mafia and focus our attention elsewhere, starting with the retirement of a fan favorite.
Longtime Bills safety Micah Hyde has officially announced his retirement
While the move was expected, longtime Buffalo safety Micah Hyde officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
"So much LOVE and way too many THANKS! From Fostoria to Iowa City to Green Bay to Buffalo, the goal was to leave an impact," Hyde wrote on his Instagram account. "That was one helluva dream. On to the next."
A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2013, the Ohio native spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Green Bay Packers before coming to Buffalo as a free agent in 2017, which was also Sean McDermott's first season as head coach.
That first season was a success, as Hyde earned a trip to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors. He was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 2021, which was also the first season in which he was named a team captain, a title he held for three straight years.
He contemplated retirement last offseason after the Bills opted not to re-sign him but never officially declared and spent much of this past season as a free agent before returning to Buffalo in December as a member of the practice squad.
Josh Allen remains the favorite to win MVP heading into the NFL Honors ceremony
While the Bills may not be playing for the Lombardi this Sunday, there's a strong chance that quarterback Josh Allen will get the franchise a little hardware on Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors ceremony.
Allen, of course, is one of the five finalists for NFL MVP, a group that also features Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff.
With Allen making all sorts of team and league history throughout the season, there was a time when it seemed inevitable that he would become just the third Buffalo player to win the award, the other two being running backs O.J. Simpson (1973) and Thurman Thomas (1991).
Toward the end of the season, however, Jackson, who put up better overall numbers, and Barkley, who became just the ninth running back in history to rush for 2,000 yards, closed the gap considerably.
Nevertheless, per DraftKings, Allen remains the betting favorite heading into Thursday night.
- Josh Allen: -450
- Lamar Jackson: +320
- Saquon Barkley: +8000
- Joe Burrow: +10,000
- Jared Goff: +15000
The Bills aren't getting great odds to make a trade for Cooper Kupp or Myles Garrett
While the NBA has dominated the headlines over the past few days with several blockbuster trades, which is wild during Super Bowl week, there's plenty of chatter on that front on the NFL side of things as well.
Things started, of course, with six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett publicly requesting to be traded by the Cleveland Browns. A short time later, it was announced that the Los Angeles Rams are looking to deal star wideout Cooper Kupp.
As the Bills may need to make a few upgrades to put themselves in a better position to get past the Chiefs next year, they've naturally been linked to both players in trade rumors over the past few days.
It would undoubtedly take some financial maneuvering for Buffalo to acquire either, as the franchise isn't in the greatest shape as it pertains to the salary cap. And make no mistake about it; both are expensive.
And perhaps that's why DraftKings doesn't give the Bills great odds of either wearing their jersey in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign. Seven teams are ahead of Buffalo in regards to Kupp, while 13 have shorter odds when it comes to Garrett.
Cooper Kupp odds
- Steelers: +500
- Bengals: +500
- Commanders: +600
- Patriots: +600
- Chargers: +600
- Broncos: +600
- Cowboys: +800
- Bills: +1300
Myles Garrett odds
- Browns: +300
- Commanders: +450
- Raiders: +650
- Lions: +750
- Patriots: +850
- Packers: +950
- Bears: +1000
- Cardinals: +1200
- Chargers: +1400
- Eagles: +1600
- Rams: +1600
- 49ers: +1800
- Chiefs: +1800
- Bills: +2000
This isn't to say that Buffalo can't make one of these things happen, but it's important that Bills fans keep realistic expectations during this offseason.