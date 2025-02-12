Bills news: Super Bowl 60 odds, Allen early 2025 NFL MVP odds, new coach hired
By Luke Norris
While the Buffalo Bills failed to make the Super Bowl yet again, they can take some solace in the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs didn't either, as their bitter rivals were trounced in the title game by the Philadelphia Eagles.
On the flip side, however, there is something to be said for losing to the team that ultimately wins the championship. So, perhaps the Bills didn't enjoy watching the Chiefs get manhandled by the Birds in New Orleans this past Sunday.
But no matter how the Bills felt as Super Bowl 59 played out, it's all moot now as they and every other NFL team must now turn their attention to the steps that need to be taken in the offseason in order to put a roster together that can reach Super Bowl 60.
For the Bills, this offseason will undoubtedly be an interesting one as they currently don't have much salary cap space to work with, which likely means they'll need to make some cuts if they want to be a player once free agency begins.
Buffalo could also bolster its roster by making some trades. And, of course, they can hope to find some help in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But however it happens, the Bills, for as successful as they were this past season, do need to add a few more pieces around newly crowned NFL MVP Josh Allen. And if the way-too-early Super Bowl 60 odds are an indication, NFL oddsmakers seem to believe Buffalo will do just that.
The Bills are tied for second in the way-too-early Super Bowl 60 betting odds
Given how dominant the Eagles were in their 40-22 victory over Kansas City this past Sunday, it isn't surprising that the new champs have the shortest odds to win Super Bowl 60.
And with the Chiefs having made the title game five times in the last six years, it's also not a surprise that no AFC team is getting better odds.
That said, however, it needs to be noted that the Bills are getting the exact same odds. We won't get into the entire league, but here's a quick look at the top 14 (the number of playoff teams) in the way-too-early Super Bowl odds as listed at DraftKings.
Team
Super Bowl 60 Odds
Philadelphia Eagles
+600
Kansas City Chiefs
+700
Buffalo Bills
+700
Baltimore Ravens
+800
Detroit Lions
+900
San Francisco 49ers
+1500
Cincinnati Bengals
+1600
Washington Commanders
+1800
Green Bay Packers
+1800
Los Angeles Rams
+2800
Los Angeles Chargers
+2800
Houston Texans
+3000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+3500
Denver Broncos
+3500
These numbers will obviously change countless times over the next few months as the offseason plays out, but early odds are always entertaining.
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have the same odds to win 2025 NFL MVP
Not long after Josh Allen was crowned 2024 NFL MVP, DraftKings also released the early odds for the 2025 award.
And while Allen is at the top of the board at +550, he's got company as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has the same +550 odds. Jackson, of course, is already a two-time winner of the award and finished second to Allen in the recent vote.
Here's a look at the 10 early favorites in the 2025 NFL MVP race, all of whom are quarterbacks.
Player
Team
2025 NFL MVP Odds
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
+550
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
+550
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
+750
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
+750
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
+1000
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
+1600
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
+2200
C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans
+2500
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
+2500
Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers
+2500
Bills have hired a new special teams coordinator
After parting ways with special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley this past weekend, the Bills are set to replace him with former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor.
After 14 seasons holding various coaching roles at the collegiate level, the former NAIA Division II quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2008 as an assistant special teams coach with the Chicago Bears and held the position for three seasons.
From 2011 to 2017, Tabor was the special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and then returned to the Bears in 2018 in the same role, holding the position through the 2021 season.
He took the same role with the Panthers in 2022 and was named interim head coach when Frank Reich was fired after Week 12 of the 2023 season, only to be let go once Dave Canales was hired.
Tabor sat out the 2024 season but is all set to make a fresh start with the Bills.