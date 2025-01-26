Fansided

When is the last time the Bills made the Super Bowl? Full list of appearances, AFC Championships

The Buffalo Bills have been waiting a long time for this. Josh Allen and Co. have a chance to make history on Sunday.

By Mark Powell

The Buffalo Bills are one game away from reaching the Super Bowl. It's not that far, I swear! A win would go a long way in solidifying this Buffalo team as the fan favorite for general NFL supporters. My team (Steelers, sorry) was knocked out of the postseason long ago, but the Bills winning a Super Bowl would go a long way in restoring some semblance of order to the sports universe.

I have nothing against Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They all seem like fine people. Heck, I listen to Taylor Swift from time to time. We all do. However, Kansas City's NFL dominance has reached its apex. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, and are well on their way to a third. A Bills win would mean wonders for the league itself – heck, it would be an actual expression of parity! That's something we haven't seen in a long time, as Kansas City has dominated the most recent era of AFC football, and could win a third straight title.

When is the last time the Buffalo Bills won the Super Bowl?

Wow do I have bad news for you! The Buffalo Bills have never won the Super Bowl, though they did made it to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990's. Those teams were dominated by Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed. Buffalo really should've won at least one of those games, but they failed to do so, and not just thanks to 'wide right'.

Scott Norwood was the villain, but the issue with the Bills was their competition. Buffalo always ran into the buzzsaw, and the offense didn't live up to expectation when it played NFC teams. Kelly, Thomas and Reed are all Hall of Famers. If the Bills hope to rewrite the script, they'll have to get through Kansas City.

When was the last Super Bowl the Buffalo Bills made it to? Full list of Super Bowl appearances and results

Sadly for the Buffalo Bills, they didn't make it to a Super Bowl prior to their four-game losing streak. Yes, the Bills won NFL Championships, but never a Super Bowl. Such achievements are frowned upon in Canton, and thus Allen and Co. deserve a chance to seemingly do the impossible – win a Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Super Bowl appearances

Bills

Opponent

Bills score

Opponent score

1991

Bills

Giants

19

20

1992

Bills

Washington

24

37

1993

Bills

Cowboys

17

52

1994

Bills

Cowboys

13

30

The Bills best chance came in 1991, when they lost to the Giants by a single point. Yet, they haven't been back to the big game since 1994. That's a long time, and a Buffalo Super Bowl is much deserved.

Full list of Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Game appearances and results

Unsurprisingly, the Bills have performed quite well in AFC Championship games. Buffalo is great at reaching the Super Bowl. It's the next step they struggle with. Josh Allen has had his own struggles as well, losing in 2021 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo does not have homefield advantage this time around, which complicates their situation. The Bills dominated the early 90's, but the 2020's are a different story.

AFC Championship Appearance

Bills

Opponent

Bills score

Opponent score

1989

Bills

Bengals

10

21

1991

Bills

Raiders

51

3

1992

Bills

Broncos

10

7

1993

Bills

Dolphins

29

10

1994

Bills

Chiefs

30

13

2021

Bills

Chiefs

24

38

The Bills defeated the Chiefs in 1994, but fell to the Mahomes Chiefs most recently. Mahomes vs Allen matchups have no gone well for the latter, and it's reason for Buffalo fans to be concerned heading into the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead.

Yet, if they weren't concerned already...this is Buffalo we're talking about, right?

