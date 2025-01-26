When is the last time the Bills made the Super Bowl? Full list of appearances, AFC Championships
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills are one game away from reaching the Super Bowl. It's not that far, I swear! A win would go a long way in solidifying this Buffalo team as the fan favorite for general NFL supporters. My team (Steelers, sorry) was knocked out of the postseason long ago, but the Bills winning a Super Bowl would go a long way in restoring some semblance of order to the sports universe.
I have nothing against Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They all seem like fine people. Heck, I listen to Taylor Swift from time to time. We all do. However, Kansas City's NFL dominance has reached its apex. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, and are well on their way to a third. A Bills win would mean wonders for the league itself – heck, it would be an actual expression of parity! That's something we haven't seen in a long time, as Kansas City has dominated the most recent era of AFC football, and could win a third straight title.
When is the last time the Buffalo Bills won the Super Bowl?
Wow do I have bad news for you! The Buffalo Bills have never won the Super Bowl, though they did made it to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990's. Those teams were dominated by Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed. Buffalo really should've won at least one of those games, but they failed to do so, and not just thanks to 'wide right'.
Scott Norwood was the villain, but the issue with the Bills was their competition. Buffalo always ran into the buzzsaw, and the offense didn't live up to expectation when it played NFC teams. Kelly, Thomas and Reed are all Hall of Famers. If the Bills hope to rewrite the script, they'll have to get through Kansas City.
When was the last Super Bowl the Buffalo Bills made it to? Full list of Super Bowl appearances and results
Sadly for the Buffalo Bills, they didn't make it to a Super Bowl prior to their four-game losing streak. Yes, the Bills won NFL Championships, but never a Super Bowl. Such achievements are frowned upon in Canton, and thus Allen and Co. deserve a chance to seemingly do the impossible – win a Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Super Bowl appearances
Bills
Opponent
Bills score
Opponent score
1991
Bills
Giants
19
20
1992
Bills
Washington
24
37
1993
Bills
Cowboys
17
52
1994
Bills
Cowboys
13
30
The Bills best chance came in 1991, when they lost to the Giants by a single point. Yet, they haven't been back to the big game since 1994. That's a long time, and a Buffalo Super Bowl is much deserved.
Full list of Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Game appearances and results
Unsurprisingly, the Bills have performed quite well in AFC Championship games. Buffalo is great at reaching the Super Bowl. It's the next step they struggle with. Josh Allen has had his own struggles as well, losing in 2021 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo does not have homefield advantage this time around, which complicates their situation. The Bills dominated the early 90's, but the 2020's are a different story.
AFC Championship Appearance
Bills
Opponent
Bills score
Opponent score
1989
Bills
Bengals
10
21
1991
Bills
Raiders
51
3
1992
Bills
Broncos
10
7
1993
Bills
Dolphins
29
10
1994
Bills
Chiefs
30
13
2021
Bills
Chiefs
24
38
The Bills defeated the Chiefs in 1994, but fell to the Mahomes Chiefs most recently. Mahomes vs Allen matchups have no gone well for the latter, and it's reason for Buffalo fans to be concerned heading into the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead.
Yet, if they weren't concerned already...this is Buffalo we're talking about, right?