Bills now left with impossible Josh Allen decision for Week 18
By Kinnu Singh
The last Buffalo Bills player to be named the NFL Most Valuable Player was running back Thurman Thomas, who won the award in 1991.
In Sunday’s dominant 40-14 victory over the New York Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen recorded his 65th career rushing touchdown, breaking a franchise record that was previously held by Thomas. With one game remaining in the 2024 regular season, Allen now appears destined to follow in Thomas’ footsteps as an NFL MVP winner.
Allen has been the betting favorite to win the 2024 MVP award, but he has received heated competition from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The race for the award has dwindled down to the two quarterbacks, and one poor game from either of them could decide the outcome.
Bills will likely rest Josh Allen in Week 18 despite MVP race
The Bills improved to a 13-3 record and clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed, which puts the team in a bit of a conundrum. Without the potential to climb any higher or fall any lower, Buffalo could choose to rest their starters in Week 18, which could hurt Allen's MVP chances. The voters for the Associated Press award tend to have a recency bias. In tight races, the final few games of the season typically weigh heavier in determining a winner.
In his postgame press conference, Allen seemed to hint that the team would opt to rest their starters.
“[It’s] very important,” Allen said about clinching the No. 2 seed. “It gives us an opportunity to rest guys.”
The strategy has been heavily debated — some argue that resting starters before the playoffs can help players get rest and remain healthy, but others argue that it can kill momentum before the postseason begins. Regardless, capturing a Super Bowl title is far more important than any individual player accolade, and Allen could certainly use the rest.
The 28-year-old played through most of the season with a fractured bone in his left hand, and he suffered a right elbow contusion on his throwing arm last week. It didn’t seem to bother him much as he scored three total touchdowns against the Jets, but there’s no use in aggravating the injury for a meaningless game in Week 18.
Ultimately; Allen likely has done enough throughout the season to earn MVP even if he doesn’t play in Week 18. Regardless, his greatness won’t be measured by MVP trophies, but by Lombardi Trophies. Buffalo’s main focus needs to be on finding a way to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.