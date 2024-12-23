Bills playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs. Patriots
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs have a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the conference, but the Buffalo Bills still have an outside chance. However, the AFC East winners don't control that situation, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions do.
Even after beating the New England Patriots in Week 16 to improve to 12-3, Buffalo will be hard-pressed to jump the Chiefs in the standings. Regardless, the Bills have more to play for than first place in the AFC, considering multiple teams are eager to surpass them for second.
Bills playoff scenarios for Week 16
The Baltimore Ravens' Week 16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers may have inadvertently helped the Bills tremendously. Suddenly, Buffalo has a two-game cushion between them and whoever emerges from the AFC North. Whether it be the Black and Gold or their longtime division rival, they're each 10-5 and will meet in a potentially decisive regular-season finale.
As the Ravens and Steelers duke it out for divisional supremacy, the Bills can't afford to let up. Assuming Baltimore or Pittsburgh wins out, mathematically, they can finish with the same record as Buffalo.
Since the Ravens conquered the Bills earlier this year, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, which could eventually come into play. While many have focused on Buffalo's pursuit of the Chiefs, this puts pressure on them from behind.
Of course, overthrowing the Chiefs would be nice. But the Bills have to be mindful of the Steelers/Ravens. Nonetheless, Pittsburgh hosts Kansas City on Christmas Day in Week 17, with Buffalo standing to benefit no matter the outcome.
Should the Steelers defeat the Chiefs, Buffalo's hopes of claiming a first-round playoff and home-field advantage throughout stay alive. If Kansas City prevails, the Bills have one less team to worry about possibly leaping them for the No. 2 spot in the AFC.
Fortunately (for them), the Bills can take charge of the situation by capitalizing on their advantageous schedule in the final two weeks. If they can take down either the lowly New York Jets or Patriots (again), Baltimore/Pittsburgh can't spring past them.