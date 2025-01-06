Bills playoff schedule: Wild Card Round opponent, dates and times
The Buffalo Bills entered the 2024 season with low expectations. The team’s salary cap deficit led to significant roster turnover during the offseason. After the departure of several key players, the 2024 campaign was expected to be a lost season for Buffalo.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had other plans, however. The 28-year-old will likely be named the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player after putting together arguably the most impressive year of his career. The loss of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs left Allen without a clear top target, which allowed him to spread the ball around in a diverse and unpredictable passing attack.
Allen accounted for 41 total touchdowns, including 12 rushing scores and one receiving touchdown, while leading the Bills to a 13-4 record this season. One of those losses came with Allen on the bench, as Buffalo opted to rest their starters after clinching the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the third consecutive season.
The Bills will enter the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the third consecutive season. Buffalo has hosted a Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium in each of the past four seasons, and they’ve won all four of those contests. As the Bills look to capture their fifth consecutive Wild Card victory, here’s a look at their upcoming playoff schedule.
Who will the Bills play in the Wild Card Round?
The Bills will begin the race to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans by hosting the No. 7 seed Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card Round. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12, and will be broadcasted on CBS.
Denver earned the AFC’s No. 7 seed despite finishing third in the competitive AFC West division. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has rapidly turned around the struggling franchise, leading them to their first playoff berth since 2015 in just his second year with the team. Still, pulling out a playoff victory in Buffalo won’t be easy, especially since Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be playing in his first career playoff game.
As the final AFC matchup of the Wild Card Round, Buffalo’s next opponent will already be determined before their game.
Bills playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sun., Jan. 12
Wild Card Round
vs. Denver Broncos
CBS, Paramount+
Sat. Jan. 18 /
Divisional Round
TBD
TBD
Sun. Jan. 26
AFC Championship Game
TBD
TBD
Sun. Feb. 9
Super Bowl LIX
NFC Champion
TBD
The Bills have been attempting to capture their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, but the Kansas City Chiefs have constantly stood in their way. Although Allen has led the Bills to three wins in four regular season matchups against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo in all three of their playoff matchups since the 2020 season.
The Bills have failed to make it past the Divisional Round in each of the past three seasons. Since the Chiefs hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Buffalo will be able to avoid playing Kansas City until the AFC Championship Game. Unless the Chiefs are eliminated in the Divisional Round, the Bills would have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a chance to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.
First, Buffalo will have to handle their own Divisional Round opponent. That opponent could be the No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens, No. 4 seed Houston Texans or No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers. Since Kansas City would face the lowest seed remaining, the No. 6 seed Pittsburgh Steelers are not a possible opponent for Buffalo in the Divisional Round.
Regardless of other outcomes, the Ravens would travel to Highmark Stadium if they defeat the Steelers. If the Steelers win, the Bills would host the winner of the game between the Texans and Chargers.