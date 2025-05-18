Bills predicted domination will give fans flashbacks to 2022

NFL schedule release day has come and gone, and now, fans have a better idea of how the 2025 season might go. For the Buffalo Bills, they are consistently expected to contend for the AFC East title, given their roster construction and the division's overall outlook. Given what their schedule looks like, the Bills faithful should be ready for a successful season.

As Ben Fawkes of Yahoo Sports points out, the Bills are favored to win every game of the 2025 regular season, marking the second time since 1960 that this has happened. The only other time was the 2022 season, which was filled with highs and lows.

Blls favored to win every game in 2025 season

For those uncertain about the Bills' schedule, we have you covered here.

Week Opponent 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens 2 at New York Jets 3 vs. Miami Dolphins 4 vs. New Orleans Saints 5 vs. New England Patriots 6 at Atlanta Falcons 7 BYE 8 at Carolina Panthers 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 10 at Miami Dolphins 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 at Houston Texans 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers 14 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 15 at New England Patriots 16 at Cleveland Browns 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 18 vs New York Jets

The Bills will have a tough game to start the year, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. But the good thing is, the Ravens are the only playoff team from last year that the Bills are set to face before their Week 7 bye. Later in the season, the Bills are set to face teams that did make the playoffs last year, such as the rival Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Super Bowl 59 champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Yet, the Bills are favored in every matchup.

Back in 2022, the Bills were favored in every game, and they won 13-of-17. Not bad. Their only three losses came against the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo's Week 17 matchup against the Bengals was ruled a no-contest after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. As a result, the Bills finished the season with a 13-3 record.

The Bills clinched the AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Bills defeated the seventh-seed Miami Dolphins 34-31in the Wild Card Round. In the following week, the Bills lost 27-10 to the Bengals in the Divisional Round. While the Bills' season ended, the Bengals made a run to Super Bowl 56, and even defeated the Chiefs, who had gotten the better of the Bills in the playoffs, in the AFC Championship Game.

The hope for the Bills is that this is the year they finally make it past the AFC Championship Game and make it into the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Not only that, but to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. As is the case every year, though, the Bills have to play the games on their schedule first. From there, we can see if they are bound for the Super Bowl or not.