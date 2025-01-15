Bills-Ravens forecast will force Lamar Jackson and Ravens out of comfort zone
By Scott Rogust
This certainly feels like the year for the Baltimore Ravens to make their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2012. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing incredibly well and may win his third NFL MVP Award. They have star running back Derrick Henry, who is impossible to stop and could win NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The offense is clicking. The defense is dominant. Everything is going right for the Ravens.
On Sunday, the Ravens will be on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. This is the main event of the entire weekend, as it is a battle between the two NFL MVP favorites, Jackson and Josh Allen. The winner of this game will head to the AFC Championship Game, where they will take on the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans matchup.
For Jackson and the Ravens, they will have to brave some brutal elements at Orchard Park this weekend.
Ravens-Bills forecast for AFC Divisional Round matchup
This week, Orchard Park and Buffalo are set to be hit by lake effect snow until Thursday, where they could get four to eight inches of snow. But what about the game on Sunday?
Kickoff is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. According to Accuweather, both teams and the fans could be facing temperatures as low as 7 degrees, while dealing with wind gusts up to 12 mph.
While NFL teams are prepared to play in cold weather, especially during the playoffs, this could very well be the coldest games that Jackson and Henry have ever played in. According to WGR 550's Sneaky Joe, the coldest game Jackson has ever played in was 27 degrees. As for Henry, the coldest game he's ever played in was 22 degrees.
This could mean nothing in the long run. After all, the Bills will have to find a way to tackle Henry to the ground, which won't be easy, and stop Jackson, whos is one of the most elusive players in the game today. But two of the Ravens's stars potentially playing in the coldest temperatures of their careers? That could be a factor.
We'll see who emerges victorious in upstate New York, but this could very well be the game of the year.