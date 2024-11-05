Bills rumors: Buffalo's chances of making moves at NFL trade deadline, salary cap issues, Keon Coleman injury
By Luke Norris
With a dramatic 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, thanks to a franchise-record 61-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, the Buffalo Bills may have already locked up the AFC East for a fifth straight season.
Now 7-2 and riding a four-game winning streak, the Bills hold a full four-game lead over the second-place New York Jets, whom they've already beaten once, and will enter their Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
The only team they trail, of course, is the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, whom they'll welcome to Highmark Stadium in Week 11 for a possible AFC Championship Game preview.
But let's not jump too far ahead, as the big topic of discussion throughout the league this week is naturally Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
The Bills, of course, already made a big splash, acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns on October 15. That move paid immediate dividends as the five-time Pro Bowler caught a touchdown in his first game in a Buffalo uniform just five days later in a win over the Tennessee Titans.
But while the Bills could still benefit by adding a few more pieces, the word is that it's not likely to happen, which is where we'll kick things off.
The Bills reportedly aren't going to make any big moves at the NFL trade deadline
Over the weekend, Dianna Russini of The Athletic discussed several teams that likely wouldn't be "buyers or sellers" at the trade deadline, specifically mentioning the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Bills.
Of course, that report now has to be taken with a grain of salt, as the Broncos did make a small move on Monday, sending fourth-year linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next spring's draft. But that's certainly not a ground-breaking deal by any means.
If the Bills do end up making a move, it likely wouldn't be to bring anyone else in but instead to ship someone out, that being disgruntled safety Mike Edwards, who was signed in the offseason to compete for a starting spot at safety but lost out to Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.
Russini mentioned how it's "no surprise" that Edwards is on the block, and that's the absolute truth, as he's appeared in just three games, the last being Buffalo's Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. The issue is that there seems to be no real market for him.
If the Bills can find a new home for him, they're only likely to get a late-round pick in return. If Buffalo does end up making any moves, it'll likely be small ones like this, so Bills Mafia shouldn't get their hopes up and expect someone like Myles Garrett to come to Orchard Park.
The Bills have very little salary cap room with which to work this season
This isn't so much of a rumor but more of a straight-up fact.
And the fact of the matter is that the reason why the Bills aren't likely to make any more big deals is that they simply don't have much salary cap space with which to work.
Per Over The Cap, Buffalo only has approximately $2.741 million in remaining cap space this season. And with most players who could truly make a difference for the Bills down the stretch and into the postseason making far more than that, general manager Brandon Beane would have to do a lot of financial maneuvering.
The Cooper deal was actually quite easy to make, as his renegotiated contract had him earning a base salary of $1.21 million this season. And with the Browns already having paid him six game checks, his cap figure with Buffalo became just $806,667.
The Bills won't get as lucky with others. That's not to say Beane couldn't get some restructuring done, but again, it just doesn't seem likely at this point.
Keon Coleman wrist injury update
Bills fans held their collective breath in the final minute of Sunday's win over the Dolphins, as Keon Coleman suffered a wrist injury after former Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer seemingly crushed the rookie wideout's hand with his helmet while attempting to break up a deep pass from Josh Allen.
Coleman, who has come on strong in recent weeks but wasn't much of a factor against Miami, catching just one pass for 21 yards, left the game and was seen wearing tape on his right wrist following the game.
Naturally, this sent social media into an uproar as football fans speculated on the severity of the injury. Bills head coach Sean McDermott did his best to give an update on Monday, but even he's not sure how serious it is, as he confirmed that Coleman is still being evaluated.
"I'll know more as we move through the week here," McDermott said. "Just holding out hope one way here or the other, but we'll see. We'll see where it goes."