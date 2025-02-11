Bills should have extra motivation for Myles Garrett trade after Chiefs Super Bowl loss
By Scott Rogust
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty was stopped from making history. In Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 to win the Lombardi Trophy. By doing so, Kansas City was prevented from becoming the first team in NFL history from winning the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
The Eagles showed the formula of how to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, and that's to have a relentless pass rush. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a miserable outing, as he was pressured non-stop by the Eagles, where he got sacked six times and turned the football over three times. To make matters that much more impressive, the Eagles did all of that without running a single blitz.
The Buffalo Bills should be trying to replicate this formula, considering they have fallen short of defeating the Chiefs four times in the playoffs since Mahomes took over as their starter in 2018. There should be even more incentive for the Bills to make a big move in the offseason to make sure they can finally get past the Chiefs in the playoffs and finally reach the Super Bowl.
How about Myles Garrett?
The Athletic suggests Bills trade for Myles Garrett to finally get past Chiefs in playoffs
Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini of The Athletic suggest that the Bills try to acquire Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.
"After Sunday, when Philadelphia confirmed Patrick Mahomes’ kryptonite is a strong defensive line, the Bills should be on the phone," writes Robinson and Russini. "Don’t forget Buffalo traded with these Browns for receiver Amari Cooper a few months ago."
At the beginning of Super Bowl LIX week, Garrett released a statement to officially request a trade out of Cleveland, expressing his desire to contend for a Super Bowl. If there is one team that is considered a contender, it is the Bills. After all, they have been consistent playoff contenders since 2019, when quarterback Josh Allen really developed into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he is the NFL MVP.
The Bills pass rush is pretty solid as is, with Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, and Von Miller. Adding Garrett to the mix would take their pass rush to the next level.
While the Bills trading for Garrett would be a gigantic win, it's not that easy. The Browns and general manager Andrew Berry have stressed they have no plans to trade the star pass rusher. Eventually, however, the Browns will have to reach a decision, and with the league year beginning on March 12, the clock is ticking. If the Brown opt to give into Garrett's demands, the Bills should be calling to acquire the superstar.