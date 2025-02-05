Bills must stop complaining and act on best possible answer to Chiefs dominance
The Buffalo Bills have been a playoff participant for six straight seasons, the second-longest active streak in the league. They have also fallen short of getting back to the Super Bowl (their last appearance in 2993) each of those years. On four occasions, they have been thwarted by the NFL’s reigning dynasty — the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills are off a season in which quarterback Josh Allen cleaned up his act in terms of mistakes. Sean McDermott’s club turned over the ball a meager eight times in 20 overall outings (0 in 3 playoff games). In last Sunday’s AFC title game, they forced the Chiefs into their first turnover in nine games. Still, the Bills came up short via a 32-29 setback.
Last offseason, general manager Brandon Beane made plenty of changes on both sides of the ball. It resulted in a 13-4 season and a fifth straight AFC East title. During the season, he acquired wideout Amari Cooper from the Browns. Could there be an even bigger move on the horizon?
Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on the trading block
While Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett has made news via a trade request, Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp was notified that his services were no longer required by his current employer.
While Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed the Bills as one of six teams that could make a move for the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Jarrett Bailey of the Sporting News was a little more specific.
“The Buffalo Bills' "Everybody Eats" mentality on offense led to Buffalo breaking the franchise record for most points in a season in 2024. However, when the playoffs rolled around, especially in the AFC Championship Game, it was clear they were missing that true No. 1 target…A player like Kupp is exactly what the Bills need.”
Buffalo has a slew of Day 3 picks in April at its disposal, and that’s not counting compensatory selections that have yet to be officially announced. Davenport feels that a fourth-round choice and a sixth rounder should do the trick. As he also points out, there is that little matter of the Bills’ salary-cap situation (via Spotrac).