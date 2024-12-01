Bills vs 49ers weather forecast could literally get dangerous for both teams
By Quinn Everts
Well, it's officially December, which means opposing teams headed to Buffalo for night games probably aren't going to have very much fun. As the Bills and San Francisco 49ers get ready for battle on Sunday Night Football, fans are anxiously (or excitedly, if you're a sicko) watching the weather report for Buffalo, which calls for an awful lot of snow and some ripping wind tonight in a pretty big game for both sides.
San Francisco is in a rock fight in the NFC West with Seattle, Arizona and Los Angeles, as all teams enter Sunday within one game of each other. Heading into Buffalo — where a "lake-effect storm warning" is currently live — isn't exactly what a California team hopes for when travelling to the East Coast.
If you're wondering what a "lake-effect storm warning" means or what it looks like... here you go.
Buffalo is currently getting wrecked with snow, and while the actual blizzard-like conditions may subside by kickoff, keeping the snow off the field will be a chore for the rest of the day. Shoutout to the grounds crew for working overtime in Buffalo.
National Weather Service warns for "dangerously cold" wind chills
That doesn't sound fun, quite frankly. Right now, a little under 7 hours before kickoff, the temperature in Buffalo is 29 degrees with a wind chill of 17 degrees. And that's during the middle of the day! As night falls, the wind is going to stay ripping through the plains, and a big game will have an extra added element.
With predicted wind gusts up to 15 MPH, Highmark Stadium will be a windy, snowy fridge tonight. And I guarrantee that won't stop the Bills Mafia from jumping through tables. What would stop Bills fans from stopping through tables? Nuclear fallout? Maybe. But even that feels like a toss-up. Definitely not a little snow and wind, though.