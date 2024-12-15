Bills vs Lions inactives: Week 15 injury report for historical Super Bowl preview
By Lior Lampert
Calling all football fans: Be sure to get in front of a television when 4:25 p.m. ET rolls around.
Week 15's high-stakes afternoon slate is headlined by an interconference showdown between the two best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. So, this could be a precursor to Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.
Like DraftKings Network's Trey Wingo notes, we rarely get an NFC versus AFC clash of this magnitude this late into a season. It sets us up for the ultimate viewing experience in what should be a hard-fought battle.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been sizzling of late, solidifying his status as the consensus betting favorite to win MVP. Beating the Lions in Detroit would mark a signature moment that virtually locks him into the award.
However, Lions signal-caller Jared Goff is a candidate to pry the league's most prestigious individual honor away from Allen. Out-dueling the latter in a marquee victory can make things interesting. And given the potency of Detroit's offense, it's not out of the realm of possibility.
Nevertheless, with the stage set, let's look at Buffalo and Detroit's respective injury reports heading into their exciting matchup.
Lions inactives: Week 15 injury report for historical Super Bowl preview
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Trevor Nowaske
LB
Concussion
OUT
As you can see, it's pretty straightforward for the Lions. Linebacker Trevor Nowaske has been ruled out due to a concussion. A rotational defensive piece, his presence in special teams will be missed for Detroit.
The fact that only Nowaske carries a designation means Detroit is welcoming back some reinforcements on both sides of the ball. Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal and DJ Reader will all be back in the lineup for the Lions.
Bills inactives: Week 15 injury report for historical Super Bowl preview
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Rasul Douglas
CB
Knee
OUT
Tylan Grable
T
Groin
OUT
Damar Hamlin
S
Back/Ribs
Questionable
Dalton Kincaid
TE
Knee
Questionable
Quintin Morris
TE
Shoulder/Groin
Questionable
Taylor Rapp
S
Neck/Shoulder
Questionable
Dawuane Smoot
DE
Wrist
Questionable
Baylon Spector
LB
Calf
Questionable
Casey Toohill
DE
Ribs
Questionable
Starting cornerback Rasul Douglas won't be available for the Bills against Detroit. The eighth-year vet suffered a knee injury in Buffalo's Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Moreover, rookie offensive tackle Tylan Grable has been designated for return from IR, though he'll be sidelined for at least one more contest.
Despite the questionable tag, Dalton Kincaid logged three full practices ahead of the Bills-Lions game. The standout seam stretcher is reportedly expected to suit up, and so is first-round rookie receiver Keon Coleman. In other words, Allen will have his full complement of pass-catching weapons (barring any setbacks).