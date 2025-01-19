Bills vs Ravens inactives: Divisional Round injury report and prediction [UPDATED]
By Lior Lampert
At long last, the moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. The No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 3 Baltimore Ravens meet in one of the most highly anticipated playoff games in recent memory. Unfortunately, one of these NFL powerhouses will be sent packing at the end of the day — take your pick on who.
Buffalo hosts Baltimore in the Divisional Round. A chance to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on the line. This high-stakes showdown is headlined by two of the league's premier superstars and MVP frontrunner quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. How could it get any better than that?
A lot has changed since the Ravens' 35-10 victory over the Bills when these teams faced off in Week 4 of the regular season. Both groups are firing on all cylinders now and in peak form, setting up a riveting affair. Moreover, if their injury reports tell us anything, they each enter this heavyweight clash of titans nearly at full strength.
With that in mind, let's see which Bills and Ravens players carry designations for the marquee win-or-go-home showdown.
Ravens inactives: Divisional Round injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Zay Flowers
WR
Knee
Inactive
Deonte Harty
WR
Knee
Questionable
Beau Brade
FS
n/a
Inactive
Rasheen Ali
RB
n/a
Inactive
Marcus Williams
FS
n/a
Inactive
Adisa Isaac
OLB
n/a
Inactive
Nick Samac
C
n/a
Inactive
Josh Tupou
NT
n/A
Inactive
Zay Flowers' doubtful tag is merely a formality. The Pro Bowl wide receiver reportedly isn't expected to play after missing the entire week of practice leading up to the Divisional Round. While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has left the door open for him to suit up, Baltimore having their top pass-catcher feels very unlikely.
Fellow Ravens wideout Deonte Harty is still on injured reserve because of his knee issue but logged three full practices this week. With that in mind, the one-time All-Pro kick/punt returner is listed as questionable, though special teams coordinator Chris Horton has suggested he's still ramping up.
Bills inactives: Divisional Round injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Ray Davis
RB
Concussion
Questionable
Kaiir Elam
CB
n/a
Inactive
Mike White
QB
n/a
Inactive (3rd QB)
Brandon Codrington
CB/RET
n/a
Inactive
Sedrick Van-Pran Granger
C/G
n/a
Inactive
Ryan Van Demark
OL
n/a
Inactive
DeWayne Carter
DT
n/a
Inactive
Jalen Virgil
WR
n/a
Inactive
Buffalo's second-string running back Ray Davis remains in concussion protocol, hence the questionable tag. But his three limited practices suggest he's tracking to be available for Buffalo and will continue operating as a change-of-pace option behind starter James Cook. If not, pass-catching backfield specialist Ty Johnson would presumably see increased reps.
Bills vs. Ravens Divisional Round prediction
For most squads, missing their No. 1 receiver would be a virtual dagger for their chances of winning, especially against the Bills. But the Ravens are built to beat you in the trenches, which helps mask his absence.
Baltimore's stout front seven, led by standout interior lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, presents matchup problems for anyone. They're the best run-stopping unit in football and can get after the quarterback relentlessly, as demonstrated by their second-ranked 54 sacks. The Ravens defense is equipped to make life difficult for Allen and the Bills.
Meanwhile, the same can't be said about Buffalo's chances of stopping Jackson and all-world running back Derrick Henry. The Ravens boast the best backfield duo in the NFL, and the Bills' 4.5 yards per rush attempt allowed is the 11th-highest in the league. Expect Baltimore to lean on the ground game en route to victory, as they've done all year.