Bitter taste of Super Bowl loss doesn't take away from Chiefs historic run of success

The Chiefs-flavored taste is an overly bitter one these days.

After suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX — a game in which Andy Reid’s team was outcoached and outplayed on every possible level — it’s understandable why calls for the team’s demise have been so loudly pronounced.

From the outside looking in, the jeers make at least some sense. The Chiefs were exposed in myriad ways and Patrick Mahomes performed miserably for nearly 60 minutes under the brightest lights. The Chiefs have nearly two dozen unrestricted free agents. The books are incredibly top-heavy and the last two draft classes haven’t exactly restocked the cupboards with exciting young talent.

Don't believe the naysayers — The Chiefs' legacy isn't tarnished by a single game

But the body of work is also proven — very proven. One single game — even one so high-profile as a Super Bowl — should overshadow the incredible journey this Chiefs have been on, especially since Mahomes took the helm as starting quarterback. And that much seems lost on the NFL at large.

The Chiefs’ present run of success already stands out in NFL history, but it’s even more remarkable when you consider the franchise's history and the long road back to championship glory.

The Chiefs were a dominant force in their earliest days — beginning as the Dallas Texans in the American Football League (AFL) — and they secured three AFL championships in 1962, 1966, and 1969. Their victory in Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings marked their first Super Bowl win. However, in the ensuing years, the Chiefs experienced a prolonged period of postseason woes, with nothing that would qualify as meaningful success for the next five full decades.

The tide began to turn with the arrival of Mahomes. Since he became the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have been on an extraordinary run. They've clinched the AFC West title over the last nine consecutive seasons, showcasing a level of consistency almost unheard of in NFL history. They’ve also hosted the AFC Championship game seven times in a row, another record that speaks volumes about the team’s unmatched ability to sustain such success.

The greatest feather(s) in the team’s cap during Mahomes’ reign, of course, are their three Super Bowl victories and five championship appearances in the last six seasons. The tide truly turned for the Chiefs in their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, a win that ended a 50-year championship drought for the franchise. Not only did the Lombardi Trophy return to Kansas City after such a miserable drought, but it ignited a resurgence of the franchise to NFL powerhouse status for the second time in franchise history.

Most recently, the Chiefs’ back-to-back victories in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII marked the first consecutive title wins since the New England Patriots achieved the feat in the early 2000s. Those appearances cemented the Chiefs as the league’s newest dynasty and their appearance in Super Bowl LIX elevated the team to a previously unreached tier as the only franchise to ever return to the big game after winning consecutive rings.

Head coach Andy Reid is the architect of the Chiefs’ esteemed organizational culture, which has been a pillar for the team’s run of current success. With over 250 career wins, Reid ranks among the most successful coaches in NFL history. His offensive genius has shaped modern football and he will be immortalized as one of the most creative offensive minds in ever stand on the sidelines. More than just a play-caller, he’s a leader who has kept the Chiefs at the top, proving that his impact goes far beyond the scoreboard.

While Reid’s leadership culture serves as the organization’s foundation for such storied accomplishments, Mahomes is the catalyst that’s catapulted the Chiefs to new heights by redefining the quarterback position. He's racked up six Pro Bowl nods, two regular season MVP awards, and three Super Bowl MVP honors and sits unchallenged as the greatest quarterback of his generation — and perhaps ever. In the 2024 season, Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to surpass 30,000 career passing yards, achieving this milestone in just 103 regular-season games.

Putting the Chiefs' recent run into perspective, their achievements stack up impressively against other NFL powerhouses. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers lead the pack with six Super Bowl wins each. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers follow with five apiece. With their recent triumphs, the Chiefs have joined the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants with four Super Bowl victories, underscoring their place among the league's most successful franchises.

Every team faces setbacks, and the Chiefs are no exception. However, the Chiefs have proven their detractors wrong time and again and there’s no reason to believe that Super Bowl LIX is somehow the end of a golden era. Mahomes is still in his twenties, Reid is as invigorated as ever as a coach, and general manager Brett Veach has a track record of righting roster wrongs in a single offseason.

While the Super Bowl LIX loss stings, it doesn't diminish the Chiefs' remarkable achievements in the Mahomes era. Their sustained dominance will keep them in their annual position as Super Bowl favorites for years to come, positioning them to even redefine the idea of a dynasty. One loss doesn’t change that, no matter how bitter the taste.