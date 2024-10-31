Blake Griffin could be 'the face' of Prime's NBA coverage next season
By Kevin Reyes
After a 14-year career where, when healthy, he was the best power forward in the NBA, and he dazzled home and away crowds with some of the best dunks in the history of basketball, Blake Griffin called it a career after numerous injuries limited his output. However, he could be a part of NBA coverage once again.
Front Office Sports has reported that the new players in the broadcast of NBA games, Amazon and NBC, are interested in signing Griffin to be on their team. At the moment, he appears primed (pun intended) to be "the face" of Amazon Prime Video's NBA broadcasts. They, along with NBC after a 20-year hiatus, will begin broadcasting games in the 2025-26 season as part of the NBA's new media rights deal.
Will Blake Griffin be good in the role?
While it's still unclear what role he would be slotted in, whether it's a color commentator tasked with analyzing what's going on in real-time, or a studio analyst, someone that analyzes from the studio while the game isn't going on, is yet to be seen. However, I would bet that he would be perfect as a studio analyst.
With all the sponsorship work he's done over the years, Griffin knows what it's like to represent a brand (like he would be doing with Amazon or however he signs with). If you have doubts about his basketball IQ, find solace in the fact that an All-Star who played at the highest level for a decade didn't do so without understanding the game. Especially Griffin, who started out just as an inside scorer that over the years developed a mid-range jumper, great passing and a 3-point shot. This is the cherry on top of his comedic chops. He can do and take jokes pretty well, the latter being surprising for a professional athlete.
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had great careers and fun personalities, which led to them being an integral part of the greatest sports studio show of all time, TNT's Inside the NBA. With the show ending this season, as TNT isn't one of the NBA's media rights partners as of next season, Griffin could fill those shoes. That isn't to say that he'll be as good as either or both of them, but rather that there's a precedent for a great player to double as a great analyst who has the resume and IQ to speak about the game, and the personality to make it unique.
Amazon themselves aren't strangers to bringing in great players to be a part of their broadcasts for the first time. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth were all phenomenal NFL players at their respective positions who transitioned to being analysts as part of Amazon's first foray into producing and broadcasting live sports games on a weekly basis, starting last season with Thursday Night Football.
Amazon will air NBA games on Thursdays (after the NFL regular season is over), Fridays, for the knockout stage of the NBA Cup, the Play-In Tournament, some games over the first two rounds of the playoffs, three Eastern Conference Finals and three Western Conference Finals in the duration of the 11-year contract with the league.
Contingent on the pieces that surround him on whatever desk he fills, Griffin's signing could be the start of the next great studio show. If he's a color commentator, he could stand out as something special as well.