Blake Horvath uses Ohio State fandom to troll Alabama over Armed Forces Bowl TD
The Alabama Crimson Tide were having a rough enough Friday afternoon already. As if Tennessee getting sandblasted by Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff didn't do enough damage to the team's CFP case — remember, the Vols were one of Bama's three losses this season — it sure didn't help that another team the Tide lost to, Oklahoma, fell in the Armed Forces Bowl to Navy. Sure, teams like Indiana and SMU didn't acquit themselves all that well in their own first-round losses. But if Alabama was hoping to convince anyone that its resume made it worthy of selection instead, that resume just took a massive hit.
And it turned out that was only the beginning of a no-good, very bad day for Tide fans. Being reminded of the fact that their team out on the playoff this season is one thing; being reminded of one of the most painful losses in program history, courtesy of a wild postgame interview, is a whole different matter entirely.
Navy QB Blake Horvath uses 2014 Sugar Bowl to troll Alabama
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath was instrumental in the Midshipmen's win on Friday, rushing for 155 yards and two scores (including a 95-yarder) against a Sooners defense that throttled Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense back in November. But before he was leading the Navy offense, Horvath was a high school football player in Hilliard, Ohio, and like any high school football player in the Buckeye State, he grew up an Ohio State fan. His dream of suiting up for the scarlet and gray never became a reality, but that doesn't mean he's going to miss a chance to twist the knife on Alabama when given the chance.
"85 yards through the heart of the South," of course, refers to Ezekiel Elliott's iconic touchdown run late in the fourth quarter of Ohio State's 42-35 upset of Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes would go on to win the CFP national title 11 days later against Oregon, capping one of the most memorable runs in program history.
For Alabama, meanwhile, the loss was shocking, puncturing the program's air of invincibility — Nick Saban teams simply didn't lose big games, especially not to Big Ten teams in the Tide's backyard. Saban responded to that defeat by going 14-1 and winning his fifth national championship in thrilling fashion against Clemson. Tide fans will have to hope Kalen DeBoer can respond to adversity in a similar manner.