Blake Snell puts angry SF Giants fans in their place after switching sides in heated rivalry
By Scott Rogust
Once the offseason began, the attention was on Juan Soto and where he would sign. That's understandable considering Soto is a generational hitter and entering his age 26 season. But as everyone waited, the Los Angeles Dodgers were responsible for one of the major dominoes to fall in free agency.
In a move that caused many MLB fans to utter aloud, "of course they did," the Dodgers signed Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract. This comes a year after Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out. Snell's start to the season wasn't ideal, but he got better as the season progressed, and the left-hander threw his first career no-hitter.
While Giants fans expected Snell to leave in free agency, they weren't exactly thrilled to see him sign with their biggest rival, immediately after they won a World Series.
One Giants fan commented under Snell's recent Instagram post, saying "Yeah we were following you when you were with the Giants. But Sadly, you choose [money] over greatness." Snell spotted this comment and set the record straight, while telling the Giants fan "go Dodgers."
"Be upset with your team," wrote Snell. "Don't hate when you don't know anything other than where I signed."
A Giants fan took time to comment about their displeasure for Snell on a Instagram post about Zilla National, his 12-and-under travel baseball team. Snell was having none of it, and decided to take some time to put the fan in their place.
Snell signed late last offseason with the Giants. During his lone season with the team, Snell recorded a 3.12 ERA, a 1.048 WHIP, a 5-3 win-loss record, 145 strikeouts, and 44 walks in 104.0 innings. After proving his value, he opted out of his contract and wanted to see what teams would offer. The Dodgers were willing to pay and give Snell an opportunity to win a World Series title.
As for the Giants, they once again fell short of signing a superstar free agent. Yes, they did sign Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal, but they were heavily linked to starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. Not only was he the top starter available, but he is a California native. Instead, he opted to sign a six-year, $210 million deal with the rival Arizona Diamondbacks.
To make up for their miss in free agency, the Giants recently added Justin Verlander on a one-year, $15 million deal. The Giants' starting rotation currently has Verlander, Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks, and Kyle Harrison.
Let's just say that Snell's next visit at Oracle Park will feature some passionate reactions from Giants fans once the pitcher returns wearing Dodgers gear.