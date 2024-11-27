Blake Snell signing could force Jack Flaherty to fulfill Cardinals doomsday scenario
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers at the MLB trade deadline and never looked back. Flaherty provided valuable innings for the Dodgers both down the stretch and in the MLB Postseason. With the Tigers and Dodgers in 2024, Flaherty had a 3.17 ERA and 3.1 WAR. It's tough to argue with that kind of production.
Still, there's little guarantee Flaherty will return to Los Angeles, despite winning a World Series. Flaherty's play may have priced him out of his hometown team, especially after the Dodgers signed Blake Snell on Tuesday night. Snell's deal is five years in length, and worth $182 million. That's a lot of money even if some of it comes in deferrals.
Snell's contract not only gave him a new home with the World Series champions, but it also previewed the free-agent pitching market. There aren't many top-level starters available, and as a result the price for pitchers like Snell, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried have skyrocketed. That change ought to be universal, with the likes of Flaherty receiving more than Spotrac's predicted AAV of just over $21 million.
Where will Jack Flaherty land if not the Los Angeles Dodgers? Why not the Cubs
So, where does that leave Flaherty, other than not in LA? Well, there are plenty of teams in need of starting pitching, and not many top-level rotation talents to fill those voids. A team like the Chicago Cubs, which Flaherty is familiar with from his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, makes a lot of sense. Jed Hoyer and Chicago won't out-spend other teams at the top of the market, but could sign a pitcher like Flaherty, who they could prioritize from the jump.
In 17 appearances against the Cubs, Flaherty has a 3-4 record, combined with a 3.67 ERA. Chicago is familiar with his work, and while he's not the ace many fans on the north side are looking for, he can provide top-level depth behind Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
It's better than nothing, and a good chance to get revenge on the St. Louis Cardinals to boot.