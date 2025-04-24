Bloodied Kristaps Porzingis hypes up Celtics fans after Flagrant blow

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis took a blow to the forehead during Game 2 against the Orlando Magic. It opened a gash that left him bloodied — and made Boston love him more.

Goga Bitadze caught Porzingiz in the face while the two went after a rebound in the third quarter. The blood started gushing immediately as the center lay on the court.

If you don't like the sight of blood, now would be the time to close your eyes.

Kristaps Porzingis had his Derrick White moment in Celtics-Magic Game 2

Foul on Porzingis lol. Probably fouled him before but he’s gotta be sick after getting hit like that pic.twitter.com/WxUOLvZC3o — EJ’s Waterboy (@EJzWaterboy) April 24, 2025

Kristaps Porzingis was bleeding from his head after an elbow from Goga Bitadze.



Bitadze was called for a flagrant 1 foul. pic.twitter.com/64nmKwESQZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2025

While refs reviewed the contact — which they ultimately upgraded to a Flagrant 1 — Porzingis went to the locker room to get cleaned up. He used the opportunity to hype up the crowd on his way.

Kristaps Porzingis is all smiles even with ketchup on his face pic.twitter.com/PHzCCoUVfx — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 24, 2025

When he returned, he had a giant bandage on his forehead and the remnants of his blood still lingering in his hair and down his nose. He needed five stitches.

Kristaps Porzingis looks like he just got into a car accident pic.twitter.com/OgFgPjKOpu — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) April 24, 2025

The Celtics crowd loved the toughness from their big man as he went out to shoot his free throws. Some even saw it as an omen of good things to come.

The Celtics just had their Derrick White tooth moment of these playoffs with Porzingis



Repeat is inevitable pic.twitter.com/fooD16KU19 — Kleaver (@KleaverSports) April 24, 2025

This wasn't the first time Porzingis was a bloody mess at TD Garden either. In early April, he caught an elbow to the nose against the Suns and also had to exit briefly to stem the bleeding. He egged on the crowd back then as well. His lasting image in Celtics green might be smiling through a bloody face.

They say it takes blood, sweat and tears to win a championship. The Celtics have certainly checked the box on the first one.

Porzingis had an off night shooting from beyond the arc, but he made up for it with 20 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He was 10-of-14 from the free throw line.