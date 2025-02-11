It does not take an expert to tell the Blue Jays the clock is ticking on Bo Bichette
By John Buhler
From a casual observer standpoint, you have to wonder if we have reached the end of the line with the current iteration of the Toronto Blue Jays. They built up an impressive core in the first half of this decade, but Toronto's fortunes have quickly faded into relative obscurity. This team has a massive fanbase as Canada's only MLB team, but we have to wonder if their best days are firmly behind them.
All offseason long, general manager Ross Atkins has been a bit of a punching bag. He is not getting harpooned like a 19th-century New England whale like John Mozeliak is for driving the St. Louis Cardinals into the ground, but he might be a close second. Atkins needs to figure out if Toronto is retaining Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as well as if Alex Bregman is going to be coming aboard here soon.
After that, he needs to quickly turn his attention to starting shortstop Bo Bichette. When healthy, he is an All-Star caliber player at a premium infield position. He has baseball pedigree on his side. Still on the good side of 30, Bichette is slated to make a small fortune in MLB free agency next offseason. Should Toronto falter this season, Bichette may end up being one of the biggest names to be moved.
Of course, there is always a chance Atkins and the Toronto brass could look toward a new contract.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Toronto Blue Jays need to figure out a game plan for Bo Bichette soon
If I had to forecast what could happen, l would be shocked if Bichette gets offered a new contract before his current one ends. While it may serve Toronto to go in that direction, Bichette is not the Blue Jays' biggest priority now. It is re-signing Guerrero to a long-term deal, then figuring out if Bregman is going to be part of next year's team. Bichette feels like a distant third, which will cost Toronto dearly.
In a best-case scenario, Guerrero re-ups this offseason and Bregman comes aboard as well. Toronto makes the postseason and at least gets within striking distance of making the World Series. At that point, if Bichette is a vibrant part of the Blue Jays' turnaround, he could take a hometown discount and return to the Blue Jays in free agency next year. Unfortunately, it feels like a bit of a pipe dream.
My best guess as to what could happen is Bichette playing well and the Blue Jays end up being a slight seller at the trade deadline. This would put Bichette on the trading block for him to potentially go to a contender for the final third of the season. He may only be a rental, but I would not rule out him coming back to the Blue Jays anyway on a new contract. I do think he finishes next year elsewhere.
So with that in mind, it is abundantly clear Bichette's perceived value exceeds what Toronto can offer.