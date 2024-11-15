Blue Jays dream Opening Day rotation after free agency: Toronto reloads for 2025
The Toronto Blue Jays did everything right in the minds of their front office last season. Rather than enter a full scale rebuild, the Blue Jays understood that they wouldn't compete in 2024 but that they could still turn it around in 2025. So instead of blowing their roster up, they traded every expiring contract but kept anybody signed from 2025 and beyond.
Now we're in the offseason and it's time for Toronto to put its money where its mouth is.
They're expected to be big time players in the Juan Soto market, but re-signing superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may come first.
What about the starting pitching rotation?
Last season, Toronto had some good arms, but they weren't great. They can't afford to be an average rotation again in 2025 or they'll be watching the postseason from their couches once again. Big upgrades are coming in Toronto, and they have a chance to build a dream starting pitching rotation.
What would the Blue Jays dream Opening Day starting rotation look like in 2025?
Rank
Pitcher
1
Blake Snell
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Jose Berrios
4
Roki Sasaki
5
Bowden Francis
Blue Jays steal Blake Snell to add a lefty atop their rotation
The Blue Jays had a pretty solid rotation last season headlined by Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman. But they were lacking a true ace. This offseason, they have the ability to sign a true ace with more than a handful of ace-caliber pitchers available in free agency.
The one that makes the most sense for the Blue Jays is left-handed pitcher Blake Snell. Snell is expected to sign for three or four years and well over $100 million this winter. Toronto was heavily in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last year, offering him a contract well over $650 million. They had that kind of money last offseason, so they should have it again to go sign Juan Soto and Snell if they wanted to.
Snell was the best pitcher in baseball down the stretch in 2024. He's going to sign wherever the money is and Toronto has the money to steal him away from other interested teams. For a rotation without a southpaw, Snell would be the perfect one to add.
Bowden Francis sticks in the rotation after incredible finish to 2024 campaign
Last season, Bowden Francis burst onto the scene when the Blue Jays had already waved the white flag for the season. He was given the chance to start games after Toronto moved Yusei Kikuchi to Houston at the trade deadline.
From August 7 through the end of the year, Francis made nine starts and went at least five innings in all nine of them. He never allowed more than three runs and he finished three of his nine starts without allowing a single earned run. The right-hander was truly dominant down the stretch, earning himself a spot in the Blue Jays rotation to start 2025.
There should be no arguments here. Francis hasn't shown anything to indicate that he can't be a reliable starting pitcher across a full 162-game schedule. He'll begin the season in the rotation and he'll be one of the best four or five spot starters in the game.
Blue Jays trade Chris Bassitt and replace him with Roki Sasaki in free agency
Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki will be at the top of every team's wish list this winter. Sasaki may even be more sought after than any American free agent simply because of the price tag attached to him.
As a 23-year-old international superstar with a fastball well over 100 MPH, Sasaki should be signing for upwards of $200 million or even $300 million like Yoshinobu Yamamoto did. Instead, he's only able to sign to a minor league deal which means he won't be signed for more than $10 million. Every team in the league, including the Blue Jays, can find $10 million to give to a potential ace.
Acquiring him would be the icing on the cake to a great offseason for Toronto. If they were to land him, they would have to move somebody else to make room. The best option here would be trading expiring pitcher Chris Bassitt to a team like the New York Mets or Arizona Diamondbacks. Bassitt wouldn't have a spot in the rotation if Snell and Sasaki are both brought into Toronto.