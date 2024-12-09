Latest quote is further proof that Blue Jays fans miss Alex Anthopoulos
By Austin Owens
Although it is the offseason, Major League Baseball was filled with all kinds of emotions on Sunday night as the most sought after free agent, Juan Soto, inked a massive deal with the New York Mets. While there were several teams interested in Soto, some of them did not aggressively pursure him to remain realistic.
Knowing the amount of money that the left-handed hitting outfielder was seeking, there were numerous franchises who could not afford Soto's price. The Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees and Mets seemed like the top four landing spots for Soto but the Toronto Blue Jays were holding on to hope. Now that those hopes and dreams have been crushed, where they turn to next could be interesting.
A recent comment by current Atlanta Braves GM and former Toronto Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos makes Blue Jay fans wish he was still in charge of their team.
Alex Anthopoulos' rational thoughts are missed by Blue Jay fans
Eric Treuden reported on X, that multiple former Blue Jay players and their agents had been told by the organization that then free agent Juan Soto was their entire focus. The Blue Jays were refusing to have conversations with other free agents until Soto made a decision. It is very possible that the organization has already burnt bridges with other free agents by spending too much time and focus on an unrealistic target like Soto.
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos seemed to have the right mind set for situations such as this one.
Anthopoulos knew that the Atlanta Braves did not have a chance of signing Juan Soto so has spent his time looking to improve his team through other transactions that are far more realistic for where the organization is currently at.
It is very understanding for Blue Jays fans to be frustrated with their organization as they appear to be behind the eight ball for the rest of this offseason. These fans can only dream and reminisce of a time when Anthopoulos was calling the shots in their front office.