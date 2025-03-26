Blue Jays fans are already showing the cost of cheaping out on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays could not sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension prior to spring training, and fans will make Ross Atkins and ownership feel the heat as a result. While Guerrero Jr.'s expectations for his looming free agency have gotten a little out of control – $500 million is not a number he will reach with a down season, for example – the two sides weren't always this far apart.

Add in that the Jays have whiffed on several top-tier free agents the past few offseasons, including but not limited to Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki, and it's easy to see why some fans might be frustrated, and thus less inclined to show up to the ballpark. In an article by The Toronto Sun, Mark Shapiro remained confident that fans would be entertained by the current on-field product.

“We had 2.7 million fans last year in a year that was very disappointing, a year that was disastrous from our expectations,” Shapiro said. “It (the season) was the biggest disconnect from our expectations since I’ve been here. Winning is ultimately the biggest lever and the biggest driver, but I think we’re in position to draw similar numbers, if not better than last year, if the team is much better," Shapiro said.

Blue Jays remain confident attendance will rebound despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr. talks

The issue with Shapiro's statement is that he believes this team can be better than last season's. Toronto did make some clever signings, including adding Anthony Santander to the lineup mix and Max Scherzer to the rotation, the AL East is loaded. The Red Sox got much better, and the Yankees and Orioles remain division favorites. Where, exactly, can the Blue Jays make up room?

Not to mention, minus Blue Jays Opening Day, there are plenty of seats remaining for their first homestand, per Rob Longley:

"A loyal fan base, that streamed through the gates just shy of 2.7-million strong last season, seems to be in wait-and-see mode, if seat maps on the team’s official website are an indicator," Longley wrote. "While the home opener, with that national holiday element, is approaching a full sellout, good seats — and plenty of ’em — remain for most of the seven-game home stand to start the season."

It's far too early to tell what the Blue Jays fate will be this season, but if for some reason they should struggle early, Shapiro should not expect the same 'loyal' fans to remain interested in a subpar product, especially with Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette heading out the door the next winter.