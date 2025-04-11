Blue Jays interest in Bo Bichette extension is one-sided for an obvious reason

Since debuting in 2019, Bo Bichette has been a key part of the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup. Consistently, hitting for high batting averages of .290 and above while slugging 20+ home runs, Bichette was nothing less than a young stud blooming into a superstar. Unfortunately, injuries in 2024 severely hampered his production, reducing his once touted numbers to just a .225 average with four home runs over 311 at-bats.

Now, Bichette is in his walk year. If he can bounce back and produce the numbers he posted just two seasons ago, his market in free agency will be healthy and vibrant. But after performing so well, will Toronto just sit by and let him walk?

After his one down year, the Blue Jays showed little to no interest in Bichette. Now, Jays’ GM Ross Atkins has voiced his intention to lock him up on a long-term deal. However, it seems there has been no formal extension offers made to Bichette as of yet.

Why are the Blue Jays waiting so long to talk with Bichette? There is a rather obvious reason here; one that might show just how much the Blue Jays really value him.

The Blue Jays pivot to Bo Bichette after signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a mega-deal

Over any other offseason, Bichette might have been a hot topic. Unfortunately, his contract expiration date coincided with that of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s. Above all else in Toronto, keeping Guerrero in a Blue Jays’ jersey was the clear priority. While the entire baseball world seemed to follow Guerrero closely, Bichette was lost in a world of radio silence; ignored by the team he wants to remain a part of. When asked about it over the winter, he had this to say:

“I am here.”

After years of performing at a high level for the team he loves, Bichette was seemingly shunned. Every ounce of Atkins’ attention was instead lavished upon Vladdy. Atkins even persisted past Guerrero’s self-imposed extension deadline and managed to keep him at the lofty price of $500 million for the duration of 14 years.

By all appearances, Bichette was playing second fiddle in a one fiddle show. This sad lack of any effort to negotiate with Bichette had many fans and analysts alike expecting a Bichette trade by the deadline. Even Bichette himself assumed as much. But now that Guerrero is safely secured, they will finally give Bichette some consideration. Does this mean a deal is likely?

Since Bichette loves playing with the Jays and is also close friends with Guerrero, he’ll probably look past his recent shunning. But like with any deal, this will come down to the price. And the real question is, how much will Toronto be willing to spend on Bichette after spending $500 million on Guerrero? To stay with the Blue Jays, Bichette may need to sign at a discount.