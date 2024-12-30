Blue Jays just got worst possible news about their top remaining free-agent target
By Lior Lampert
The Toronto Blue Jays' interest in free-agent All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander this winter has been well chronicled. Whiffing on prized offseason acquisition Juan Soto, who joined the New York Mets, has further ramped up their pursuit of him. However, they ostensibly aren't the only club vying for his services, though one specific rival bidder poses a huge threat.
Per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Toronto and the Los Angeles Angels are the "frontrunners" in the Santander sweepstakes. The reporter also identified his local Detroit Tigers as a seemingly distant third among the prospective suitors mentioned.
Toronto doesn't appear to be at serious risk of missing out on Santander because of the Tigers. Nonetheless, the Angels are a problematic competitor for multiple reasons.
Angels being 'frontrunners' for Anthony Santander alongside the Blue Jays is the worst possible news for Toronto
Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't afraid to open his checkbook and spend big. It's become crystal clear that Los Angeles' 2025 payroll will increase. He's willing to splurge if it means fielding a competitive roster, making the Halos a viable landing spot for Santander.
Moreover, the Angels have something the Blue Jays can't offer Santander (or anyone else, for that matter) -- geographical appeal.
Living in sunny Anaheim, California, within a 45-minute drive to Los Angeles, and getting paid handsomely to do so is hard to pass up. Home of the iconic Disneyland Resort theme park, it's a premier location in the U.S.
Meanwhile, signing with the Blue Jays would mean moving out of the country. Of course, that hasn't stopped players from representing Toronto, but it's a drastic aspect of the process that presumably factors into the decision-making process.
Wherever he ends up, Santander is eyeing a five-year deal after his breakout 2024 campaign as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. The 30-year-old yielded a solid 2.9 WAR, plus an impressive .814 OPS with a .235/.308/.506 slash line, 44 home runs and 102 RBIs.