Former Blue Jays star puts Ross Atkins on blast for trading Teoscar Hernandez
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays are the paper champions of MLB. Unfortunately, they don't give out trophies for that accomplishment.
Toronto general manager Ross Atkins has accumulated plenty of talent. He also parted ways with one bat who almost certainly would've aided the Blue Jays playoff push this season. Teoscar Hernandez, currently in a contract year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has raked all season long and is now one game away from his first World Series title.
Hernandez was traded to the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2023 season in exchange for right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitcher Adam Macko. The deal didn't work out too well for either side, as Hernandez lasted just a season in Seattle, slashing .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs. In Los Angeles, however he's been reborn.
The 31-year-old Hernandez has increased his OPS by 100 points this season, and upped his home run total by seven. He's provided protection for the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the Dodgers lineup, and unlike his time with the Blue Jays, he is not undervalued in LA.
Teoscar Hernandez's former teammate Kevin Pillar puts Blue Jays, Ross Atkins on blast
One of Hernandez's former Blue Jays teammates, Kevin Pillar, is still unhappy with how the slugger's time in Toronto ended. Pillar's been a valuable addition to Sportsnet's World Series coverage in Canada.
“It’s a shame when you have a guy like that in a place like this and (Blue Jays management) decide not to bring him back,” Pillar said. “As a former teammate of his, I’m happy to see him have success. He’s in a great place if he wants to win.”
Hernandez and Pillar spent the better part of three seasons together before the latter was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Pillar still has roots in Toronto, and is well-versed in the state of the Jays organization. It's not great.
As he covered the World Series for Sportsnet, however, Pillar came away impressed with how his former teammate carries himself on the field.
“I think he’s a tremendous player,” Pillar said of Hernandez. “Teoscar’s not just an unbelievable hitter (for) power, average, he’s a a sneaky runner. He’s one of those players who possesses five tools. He has an unbelievable arm. He has the ability to go get it out there.”
Hernandez flies under the radar for this Dodgers team that is full of stars. He'll get paid like a top-tier talent this winter.