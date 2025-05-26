Blue Jays manager's excuse-filled rant after sweep has fans demanding change

The Toronto Blue Jays spent their weekend a long way from home down in Tampa, FL to take on the Rays. Playing in Florida at the end of May is quite a different environment from being on the diamond north of the border. So much so that Blue Jays manager John Schneider used that as an excuse on Sunday.

Tampa Bay capped off a series sweep of the Blue Jays on Sunday with a 13-0 rout. When Schneider was asked about his team's performance and if they are capable of avoiding stretches that could cause a collapse, he had an interesting response.

"I know that we're capable of doing that. I think that today was the first time, halfway through the game, that the environment creeps into your head a little bit. It's really hot. The environment is just different. I don't want to say that we're spoiled but everyone has earned the right to play in the big leagues at a big league ballpark, so I think that creeps in a bit today," Schneider said.

This excuse-filled rant did not sit well with many Blue Jays fans are there are a number of people who would like to see a managerial change in Toronto.

John Schneider's post-game rant full of unnecessary excuses

There are a couple of different comments that Schneider made in his post-game press conference on Sunday that is worth breaking down further. First of all, him throwing shade at the Tampa Bay Rays for playing in a spring training stadium is a little tone-deaf to the organization's situation.

The Rays were relocated to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, after their original home, Tropicana Field, suffered significant damage from Hurricane Milton. If the Rays had the choice to be playing in a normal MLB stadium, they would be doing just that.

Using the weather as an excuse? It's hot and that is the reason your team struggled? That is an excuse used in Little League. These are professional athletes who have trained their bodies through intense circumstances and should be prepared to compete under any conditions. We can only assume that Schneider was handing out juice boxes and participation trophies in the clubhouse after Sunday's loss.

The Blue Jays are more than capable of being a postseason team but some mindsets will need to change in that Toronto clubhouse for them to reach their full potential.