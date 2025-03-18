Blue Jays marquee signing's injury could force Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade

Despite having virtually no shot at Juan Soto this winter, Toronto Blue Jays' general manager Ross Atkins refused to talk to any other free agents until Soto had signed. This decision put the Blue Jays behind the eight ball, forcing them to remain idle for a lengthy stretch.

Just when the fanbase was about to lose all faith in Atkins, Toronto made two big signings by adding outfielder Anthony Santander and starting pitcher Max Scherzer. These are two players that has the potential to make a big difference for the Blue Jays in 2025. However, recent news regarding one of Toronto's newest members could indicate a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade is on the way.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Max Scherzer injury could force Blue Jays hand at Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade

At 40 years of age, Scherzer knew a multi-year contract was going to be tough to come by. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Blue Jays for $15.5 million. Aside from age, Scherzer's injury history was the biggest reason Toronto was unwilling to commit to a long-term contract.

Scherzer was only able to make nine starts last year for the Texas Rangers and it now appears like he could be headed to the IL to start his Blue Jays tenure.

Scherzer has been dealing with a sore thumb and tested it out during an intrasquad game on Monday. According to Mike Wilner, Toronto Star columnist, the discomfort remains present and Scherzer did not indicate any signs of improvement.

If Scherzer were to miss an extended amount of time this season or even try to play through injury and struggle, the Blue Jays could dig themselves a hole they can't get out of quickly. With such a stacked division, Toronto does not have much room for error. Should the Blue Jays find themselves in a deficit they cannot overcome, all attention will turn to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero is set to become a free agent at the end of 2025 and prior failed negotiations between he and the Blue Jays indicate that he is most likely going to sign elsewhere. Instead of letting Guerrero walk in free agency, we could see Ross Atkins find a way to get a return via trade before the deadline this upcoming season.

It is safe to say that Guerrero would draw the interest of 29 teams if he were on the trading block. Which is exactly what could happen if Scherzer is unable to stay healthy and Toronto is not a contender halfway through the year.