Blue Jays news: Shopping Bo Bichette, Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s asking price, payroll update
- Toronto 'fielding offers' for Bo Bichette
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals extension asking price
- Payroll update gives Ross Atkins no excuse to miss out on big-name FA
Toronto Blue Jays fans hoping for a franchise-altering offseason following a disastrous 2024 campaign are extremely disappointed right now. The team has made some decent additions by bringing Yimi Garcia back to Toronto and trading for the slick-fielding Andres Gimenez. The offseason as a whole has been incredibly underwhelming, though.
The Jays were reportedly all-in on Juan Soto, but for a second straight offseason missed out on their top target. They were reportedly interested in Max Fried but saw him sign with their division rivals in the Bronx. The additions that they've made haven't been bad by any means, but this team won 74 games in 2024. Are Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez really going to help this team win the 10 or more games it needs to get back to the postseason?
While things have been fairly disappointing thus far, there's still a lot of offseason left. With that in mind, here is the latest Blue Jays news for your consumption on this fine Thursday afternoon.
Blue Jays news: Payroll update gives Ross Atkins no excuse to miss out on big-name FA
Last season went so poorly for Toronto that the team sold heavily at the trade deadline. The Jays stayed away from parting with MLB talent with multiple years of club control (for the most part), but moved several rentals including Yusei Kikuchi, Danny Jansen, and the aforementioned Garcia.
The main goal for moving those players, obviously, was to acquire controllable talent. Since the team wasn't going to make the postseason, the Jays wanted to capitalize on the value of players who'd likely be departing in a matter of months while simultaneously opening up playing time for younger talent. Additionally, as part of the roster purge, the Jays attempted to duck back under the luxury tax.
The Blue Jays began the 2024 season over the tax and weren't positive that they had skated under it with their moves. As it turns out, the Jays were successful on that end, finishing roughly $3 million below the $237 million threshold, according to AP.
Obviously, dipping under the tax saves the organization money. What it also does is reset their luxury tax status, lessening the blow if they were to sign a player with a qualifying offer attached. Instead of forfeiting their second and fifth-highest selections in the 2025 MLB Draft as well as $1 million of international bonus money, the Jays would surrender their second-highest selection and $500,000 of international bonus money. They'd hold onto a draft pick and half of the international money that they would've lost had they finished the year over the tax.
With qualifying offer penalties being less harsh than they could've been, the Jays should be even more motivated to get something done with a high-end free agent. This news makes guys like Alex Bregman, Corbin Burnes, and Teoscar Hernandez a lot more appealing and gives less of an excuse to Ross Atkins if he were to strike out.
Blue Jays news: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals extension asking price
While adding external talent is crucial for Toronto this offseason, the organization's first priority should be trying to get an extension done with the face of the franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 26-year-old is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, which is something that the Blue Jays obviously shouldn't want.
As much of a no-brainer as extending Guerrero is, it's far from a guarantee that it'll get done. He was sure to have a high asking price prior to the offseason based on the year he just had, and Juan Soto getting what he got on the open market only raised Guerrero's asking price.
In a recent interview, Guerrero said that he has given Toronto's front office the exact amount of money he'd need to ink an extension. If that figure is met, he'd sign on the spot. If not, it doesn't sound like a deal is likely.
The kicker here, of course, is that we have no idea what his demands actually are. They could be incredibly team-friendly, and they also could be an amount past what Toronto is comfortable with.
What Guerrero giving the Jays this opportunity to sign him now does is give them a clear path forward. If the Jays are comfortable matching whatever offer Guerrero wants, they should do that. He hasn't even reached his prime yet and is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. If they are not comfortable matching Guerrero's figure, they should trade him.
Parting with a player as gifted and as popular as Guerrero would obviously hurt, but if the Jays aren't willing to meet his asking price now, what are the chances that they would next offseason, especially if he has another outstanding season? This Jays team isn't a World Series contender with Guerrero based on the moves that they've made, so holding onto him without an extension on a team that likely won't even make the playoffs while risking watching him leave for nothing over the offseason would be an obvious mistake.
Again, if they're willing to meet his demands, they absolutely should. If they are not, trading him now while they can still get a haul should be the next step.
Blue Jays news: Toronto 'fielding offers' for Bo Bichette
Guerrero isn't the only Blue Jays player nearing free agency. Like Toronto's face of the franchise, Bo Bichette is entering his final year of club control before hitting free agency next winter. He might not be as talented or popular as Guerrero, but he's still a 26-year-old three-time All-Star. When right, he's one of the best shortstops in the American League.
Unlike Guerrero, Bichette is coming off a dismal year. Not only did he play in just 81 games, but he slashed .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBI in those games. His struggles absolutely contributed to the team's downfall.
Bichette is an obvious bounce-back candidate in 2025 if he can stay healthy. Other teams around the league certainly believe that, as the Blue Jays have fielded numerous phone calls regarding their shortstop, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), who offered more insight into the situation.
"Still, the Jays do not appear to be shopping Bichette. Executives from three rival clubs, granted anonymity for their candor, said the Jays are open to moving him, but only for a high price. Good luck, with Bichette coming off his down year, under club control for only one more season and set to earn $16.5 million in 2025. He also ended the season with a broken finger that required surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training," Rosenthal wrote.
The Jays don't appear to be shopping Bichette, but the fact that they're fielding offers at all suggests that they're more open to moving him than Ross Atkins said that they were earlier this offseason. With that being said, though, they're only willing to part with Bichette if their high asking price is met. Chances are, considering the year Bichette is coming off and the fact that he's set to make $16.5 million in his final year of club control, that high asking price won't be met and he will, at the very least, start the 2025 season in a Blue Jays uniform.