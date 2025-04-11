Blue Jays-Orioles postponement: Full schedule update, makeup date

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles were set to kick off their second series of the 2025 MLB campaign on Friday. However, Mother Nature had other plans.

Baltimore and Toronto's scheduled clash at Camden Yards was postponed "due to inclement weather," per an official announcement from the Orioles. Albeit frustrating, succumbing to the elements comes with being a baseball fan. Nonetheless, folks who initially paid to see the American League East rivals play on Apr. 11 must now wait three-plus months to do so.

Following the forecasted weather issues, Baltimore will host Toronto for a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 29. Game 1 is at 12:35 p.m. ET, and Game 2 is at 6:35 p.m. ET. Anyone who purchased tickets for Friday's meeting gets access to those same seats for the first of the two contests.

For the inconvenience, the Orioles are giving out a "Clear Stadium Bag" to the first 10,000 fans who attend the rescheduled showdown. Moreover, the crowd will enjoy daytime summer baseball rather than sitting through less-than-ideal conditions. If you ask me, that doesn't sound like a bad trade-off.

Tomoyuki Sugano and Bowden Francis were the probable starting pitchers for Baltimore and Toronto, respectively. The former is a 35-year-old Japanese rookie, though he's impressed early in the Majors (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 1.286 WHIP in two appearances). Meanwhile, the latter has also been dealing, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.147 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across two starts.

Toronto and Baltimore split their season-opening matchup at two games apiece, though they'll have to wait to add to the tally. The Blue Jays (8-6) hope the momentum they've built to begin the year will carry into the newly arranged twin billing; they've fared well thus far. Meanwhile, the Orioles (5-8) presumably anticipate getting back on track by then, considering the club has disappointed in 2025 up until now.