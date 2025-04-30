Blue Jays outfielder makes circus catch you have to see to believe

The Toronto Blue Jays were thrilled to finally get center fielder Daulton Varsho back into the lineup on Tuesday night, in large part because of his glove. Varsho has established himself over the last few years as among the very best defensive outfielders in the sport — his Fielding Run Value was in the 100th percentile last year, per Statcast — combining top-flight speed with preternatural instincts to patrol the gaps and run down fly balls.

After missing the first month of 2025 while recovering from rotator cuff surgery, Varsho made his long-awaited return against the Boston Red Sox. But while Toronto was expecting great defense from the jump, not even his own teammates could believe what he pulled off in his season debut.

Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho pulls off early catch of the year candidate

Jarren Duran gave a 1-0 offering from Jays righty Dillon Tate a ride to deep center field. Varsho got turned around as he went back toward the wall, and he fell to the ground and rolled along the warning track after getting his feet tangled up. It seemed like sure disaster — but little did we know, Varsho had things right where he wanted them.

DAULTON VARSHO...



WHERE THE EXTRAORDINARY HAPPENS 😳 pic.twitter.com/WlJgQ9gnI4 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 30, 2025

Not only did Varsho manage to get back onto his feet quickly, he somehow located the ball in the air and stuck his glove out just in time for a miraculous catch. The Blue Jays broadcast couldn't believe it, Tate couldn't believe it, and it sure sounded like the crowd at Rogers Centre couldn't believe it.

And really, can you blame them? Varsho fully had his back to home plate while lying on his side, and still had the werewithal to know where the ball should be and the reflexes to make the play. Sure, it was largely self-inflicted, but the competition for catch of the year just got ratcheted up a notch.