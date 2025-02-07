This Blue Jays-Padres trade would take the sting out of missing out on Pete Alonso
The Toronto Blue Jays were heavily connected to free agent infielder Pete Alonso.
Unfortunately for Toronto, the slugger ended up signing a very affordable deal with the New York Mets. This could very well come back to bite the Blue Jays down the line, but for now, they're left playing damage control.
They could look to cover up some of the sting of losing out on Alonso by swinging a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres.
This Padres-Blue Jays trade would cover some of the sting of losing on Pete Alonso
The Padres are reportedly shopping ace Dylan Cease and first baseman Luis Arraez. The Blue Jays have the farm system to steal both in one fell swoop.
Martinez, 23, is very highly regarded in the Blue Jays' system. But if Toronto is trying to bring in a haul like this, they would need to part ways with the very talented infielder. The 23-year-old slashed .267/.346/.523 at the Triple-A level last season. In this scenario, he could be the immediate solution to replace Ha-Seong Kim for the Padres.
Bloss, 23, was acquired from the Houston Astros last season. In his professional career, he's dominated hitters at each stop but struggled in his short time with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate to end the 2024 season. He's likely to begin the season at the Triple-A level but could quickly jump to the big leagues for good.
McAdoo, 22, has crushed minor league pitching during his pro ball tenure. He's slashing .283/.373/.484 in 152 professional games. He has the tools to quickly climb the minor leagues in 2025, potentially cracking the big leagues during September call-ups.
Coffey, 20, has some of the better raw tools in the Blue Jays' system, but he also has quite a low floor given his questionable hit tool. He's hitting near .200 across three professional seasons. A change of scenery could be a huge development for him, but there's a chance his hit tool never reaches the level of his other abilities.
In return for this loaded haul of prospects, the Blue Jays would land the best contact hitter in the league to take the place that would have been filled by Alonso. Whether Arraez would play first base or elsewhere would need to be figured out, but he would hit at the top of the lineup and help set the table for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company.
Cease would immediately step in as Toronto's ace. The Padres may not have the money to re-sign Cease next offseason, but the Blue Jays certainly do. Toronto could ink Cease to a four or five-year deal to lock him down as the ace of the future.