This Blue Jays-Padres trade just might salvage Vladdy's last year in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays just wrapped up a heart-breaking offseason where hopes of keeping All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appear lost. But while Ross Atkins’ key offseason battle may have resulted in defeat, there are a few smaller wins he collected.

Sitting at the top of Atkins’ list of achievements is the signing of Anthony Santander. Santander set a career-high of 44 home runs last season and will now work to solidify the middle of Toronto’s power-lacking batting order. But there are two problems: the lineup is still shallow and there appears to be an essential element missing.

For Santander to be the Jay’s new RBI machine, there will need to be baserunners. And while Guerrero and Bo Bichette might be able to provide opportunities, this won’t be enough to bring the Jays into contention. For the Jays to even come close to being competitive, they’ll need another top-of-the-line bat.

Currently, the largest opening in the batting order is the leadoff spot. George Springer, who served as the leadoff man last year, posted a lackluster .220 batting average and an on-base percentage of .303. Now, Springer’s struggle has reached an all-time low, hitting .107 this spring. If they’re going to compete in 2025, the Blue Jays can’t risk letting Springer keep the leadoff spot. Whoever hits ahead of Guerrero, Bichette and Santander may prove crucial to Toronto’s success. And there’s one bat that may still be on the market who could salvage what is likely Guerrero and Bichette’s last season in Toronto.

Luis Arraez collected his third consecutive batting title last season, even with an injured thumb. His contact-hitting brilliance makes him the perfect table-setter for any team. As such, he won’t be a cheap trade target.

The San Diego Padres will be vying for a postseason spot this year as they did in 2024, something worth mentioning since this means they’ll lean towards keeping Arraez. Padres president AJ Preller hasn’t fully dismissed the idea of trading Arraez, but only insists he is highly valued. But even though Arraez was an important part of last season’s success, there are two drawbacks that might tip the scales in favor of trading him for the right package. For one, Arraez is a poor defender. The Padres plan to move him over to first base as it requires less agility than his previous spot at second. The second problem, which is the root of all his recent trade rumors, is his contract. Arraez will be a free agent after this season.

For the Blue Jays, Arraez would fit perfectly as a designated hitter and his one season timeline works perfectly since the idea is to get Guerrero and Bichette into the postseason. But what package might sway the Padres?

The trade for Luis Arraez

Jake Bloss is Toronto’s No. 6 prospect, acquired from the Astros in the trade for Yusei Kikuchi. Bloss’ first taste of pitching in the majors wasn’t ideal, giving up nine runs in 11.2 innings with Houston. However, his minor league numbers were impressive, posting a 3.18 ERA in 93.1 innings over three levels of the minors. This year, Bloss is looking for a second shot in the majors. The 23-year-old righty boasts a five-pitch mix with three plus offerings and a slider that he frequently tinkers with, mixing speeds and break. For a one-year rental, Bloss would make a great return.

Accompanying Bloss on his move to San Diego would be Charles McAdoo, Toronto’s no. 12 prospect. McAdoo is touted for his power (rated 55/80) while scouts rate his pure-hitting skills somewhat lower (45/80). Despite the average hit rating, his career minor-league batting average of .283 suggests his bat-to-ball skills do not lag by any stretch. And while his 22 career home runs don’t quite showcase his power potential as of yet, his on-base percentage of .373 is a more than ample tradeoff. Scouts also rate McAdoo among the hitters with the highest upside in the Blue Jays' farm system. He is expected to reach the major leagues in 2026.