Blue Jays pitching target is Ross Atkins' last, best chance to atone for Corbin Burnes miss
By Jacob Mountz
After losing out on Corbin Burnes, it was looking like game over for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays have missed out on every high-profile free agent target they've made a run at since whiffing on Shohei Ohtani last offseason. And with the opportunity to land a game-changing free agent now behind them, GM Ross Atkins is now looking farther down the pecking order in hopes of getting his team back into contention in 2025.
The latest rumors suggest that Atkins has looked into Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander to boost Toronto's struggling offense. Either one would make a solid addition, but this team will likely need more than two power bats to contend. With a 4.29 cumulative ERA, the Jays pitching staff will need a significant upgrade. And while missing out on Burnes (and Blake Snell, and Max Fried) hurts, Atkins may still have a trick up his sleeve.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
The Blue Jays are showing interest in Jose Quintana
Rumors have emerged that Toronto has checked in on veteran lefty Jose Quintana. Quintana is an underrated arm that performed well for the Mets last season: Through 170.1 innings last season, he posted a 3.75 ERA with 135 strikeouts. At times, Quintana has shown flashes of greatness; it was only two years ago when he pitched to a 2.93 ERA, and in 2023, a rib stress fracture derailed what appeared to be a quality season.
Going into his age-36 season, Quintana isn’t a long-term solution. But with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette presumably hitting free agency next winter, Quintana could certainly help the Blue Jays make a postseason push.
To state an obvious fact, Quintana is not Corbin Burnes. He has aged well beyond his prime and won’t serve as the ace the Jays clearly need. But if they are going to succeed, Toronto will need an "all hands on deck" mentality, meaning they will need to take what they can get, and Quintana would certainly be an improvement.
The Blue Jays’ situation is not an enviable one right now. Adding Quintana won’t immediately make them World Series favorites. But if the Jays can keep adding quality, they might still have a shot at contending.